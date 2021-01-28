The Washington Parks and Recreation Department has a lot to look forward to this coming year, according to Wayne Dunker, director of parks and recreation.
“The opening of the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex, that will be the biggest thing,” Dunker said. The pool has a tentative opening date of May 29.
The estimated $4 million project got a head start last year when the pandemic forced it to close for the year.
“The pool not opening in 2020 was a bit of a disappointment, but it also allowed us to start the new pool ahead of schedule,” Dunker said. “That is helping us now with the couple of hiccups we had along the way.”
Dunker said the pool is still ahead of schedule and slides will be installed later this week.
Putting the finishing touches on Main Park’s playground, which was built last fall, also is on the department’s to-do list, according to Dunker.
The project, which included the replacement of two existing playgrounds at the city’s Main Park that were faded and starting to rust, cost $250,000 and was paid for through the half-cent capital improvement sales tax. The new playground includes a swing set, jungle gym and slides.
Dunker said installation of sidewalks and landscaping, which are weather-dependent projects are all that is left on the to-do list.
“I am hoping we can have some kind of grand opening at the playground in the spring,” Dunker said.
Other projects slated for this year include replacing picnic shelters at Lions Lake, which has a budget of $200,000, and the restoration of the Caboose at Railroad Heritage Park, which has an $11,000 budget.
The Busch Creek Golf Course will be completed in the next few weeks, according to Dunker, who said landscaping, grating and a bolder path connecting the front and back portion of the course still need to be done.
While no specific date has been set, Optimist Skate Park also is scheduled to see some improvements later this year.
“Inside the fenced area would get new asphalt or concrete, new fencing around the perimeter and some cosmetic upgrades to the picnic shelter and bathroom,” Dunker said.
The parks department also will be reviving its Memorial Bench and Tree program this year, which had been put on hold before Dunker was hired in 2019.
The program allows families to purchase a bench or tree in someone’s honor.
Dunker said to date he has about “12 requests for benches and a couple requests for trees,” and more details will be released once the program is finalized later this year.
Completion of the east portion of the Rotary Riverfront Trail was one of the park’s biggest accomplishments in 2020, Dunker said.
“The riverfront trail was quite the coordination and was basically at the drop of a dime,” Dunker said. “The Public Works Department and the Parks Department did a lot of work on that trail to get it up and running.”
The trail had been inaccessible to parkgoers since 2016. Construction was able to begin after the rock causeway was removed, which had previously not been possible due to water levels.
“That was a big project a lot of people wanted to see and had been waiting for,” Dunker said. “That was a good project for us.”