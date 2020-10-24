When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Washington Overseas Medical and Dental Mission to call off what would have been its 29th service trip to Honduras, team members were comforted by the knowledge that they could still help from afar by continuing to send money and 40-foot shipping containers packed with medical supplies.
However, even that is on hold for the time being.
The group recently lost its storage space and is looking for a new home in which members can put together the shipments, which in a normal year are sent three to four times per year.
Dr. Jacqueline Miller, a Washington orthodontist who has traveled to Honduras with the group 24 times and been vice president of the organization for 20 years, said the team can’t accept most donations except monetary ones until they find somewhere to put them.
“We haven’t been able to take a lot of the things people have wanted to donate because we don’t have a storage area,” Miller said. “We’re looking for a place that has access to a loading dock.”
The large space is necessary for the group to prepare the shipping containers. In addition to the standard medical and dental supplies the group ships such as toothbrushes and toothpaste and devices to manage chronic conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes, members recently were able to ship COVID-19-related supplies, including masks, hand sanitizer and personal protective equipment.
The Washington Overseas Mission is one of few that provides supplies, which help sustain the health care advances made in the communities, after volunteers have returned home. They also work with a Honduran director of public health to make sure they are providing what people actually need.
According to Tim Huber, the group’s treasurer and Miller’s husband, each container costs anywhere from $5,000 to $7,000 or more to send south, and having to pay to rent storage space on top of this cost would put the group over its budget — around $25,000 — quickly.
“We’re one of the few 501(c)3s that can truly say everything goes to the people,” Miller said. “This is the most amazing group I’ve ever known. Everybody gives up their time and talents, and it’s all to help others.”