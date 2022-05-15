Cycling can be a way for children and adults alike to traverse town, get to school and experience a bit of freedom, but there are some important things riders need to know to do it safely.
That’s why the Washington Optimist Club holds its annual Bike Safety Rodeo. This year’s rodeo will begin at 9 a.m. May 21 at the Washington Fairgrounds and will be free of charge, according to a press release from the Optimist Club.
The event is designed for children ages 5 to 13 and will go over five different skills, the press release said. The skills are:
• Balancing at slow speed.
• Circling and changing direction.
• Short radius turning.
• Straight line control.
• Weaving.
The children also will have the opportunity to compete in each of the skills; competitions will be broken into three age groups: 5-7, 8-10 and 11-13. The girl and boy with the best score of the whole competition will win a bicycle, according to the release.
All children will receive a helmet donated by Mercy Hospital Washington and the Steve Thiemann family.
Mercy Hospital Washington also will have a staff member present to inspect and size helmets. All participants must bring their own bicycles and wear a helmet.
There will be a pedal car course for children 5 and under.
Additionally, the Washington Police Department, Mercy Hospital Washington, Boles Fire District and High Ridge Fire District will be doing car seat checks at the event, according to a press release from the police department.
This is the 46th year the event has been held.
“It’s grown so much,” said Cindy Buscher, who has been with the team since the very first bike safety rodeo. “It started out as just an obstacle course behind the city pool.”
Heather Pratt, a trauma nurse coordinator at Mercy Hospital Washington, who will be helping with the helmet checks, said the safety messages provided and demonstrated are important not just for children, but their parents as well.