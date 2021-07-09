Work will begin soon on resurfacing five Washington streets and installing new sidewalks at Heritage Park, the downtown park that includes the rail caboose.
Among the street work approved at Tuesday’s Washington City Council meeting, which was delayed a day due to the Fourth of July holiday, was the resurfacing of portions of Fair Street, Fourth Street, and Huxel Drive.
Washington Public Works Director John Nilges said he hopes to see resurfacing work begin on these streets and on Sunnyside Street from Blue Jay Drive to Eighth Street within the month.
On Fourth Street, between Lafayette and Cedar streets, crews will mill the existing street and replace it. Crews also will make improvements to the curb and guttering and stormwater drainage and build sidewalk ramps that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act at the intersections.
On Fair Street, between Horn and Esther streets, crews will build a new sidewalk on the west side of the street toward the new Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex. Crews also will resurface the street, Nilges said.
At Huxel Drive, Nilges said the road will be resurfaced but will not have sidewalks added.
At Tuesday’s meeting, bids from five companies were discussed for the Fair and Fourth street projects before the city council voted to award the contract to Gershenson Construction Co. of Eureka. The five companies considered were: Gershenson Construction Co., which bid $635,104; Spencer Contracting Co., which bid $654,725; Krupp Construction, which bid $655,422; KJ Unnerstall Construction, which bid $678,300; and Lamke Trenching & Excavating, which bid $778,078.
The work on Fourth Street and Fair Street is expected to be completed by Nov. 5.
Improvements to High Street, which were approved at a previous meeting, also were discussed. High Street will be resurfaced from Highway 100 to Fifth Street, and a sidewalk will be constructed on the west side of the street along the same portion of High Street. Construction should begin within the next two weeks, Nilges said.
High Street, which is one of the primary routes taken by fairgoers to the Town & Country Fair, will be open to traffic during the fair, scheduled for Aug. 4-8.
“Most of the initial work will be concrete work outside of the curb line. We don’t anticipate any issues to the fair traffic,” Nilges said.
Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said the improvements at Heritage Park, between the Amtrak passenger depot and the freight depot, includes removing the existing pavers, which have been trip hazards, and building new 5-foot sidewalks. In total, there will be 1,500 square feet of new sidewalks.
Dunker said the parks department received two bids for the project, including a bid of $15 per square foot from KJU Inc., which is doing business as KJ Unnerstall Construction Co., and a bid of $15.50 per square foot from Raineri Construction LLC. The city council voted Tuesday to award the contract to KJU Inc.