Washington Officials Say They Have Concerns Over County's Handling Of CARES Funds

Washington city officials raised concerns during Monday night’s council workshop meeting over the disbursement of CARES funds and expressed their frustrations on the tight hold the county has on them.
“When the money was first allocated, Tim Brinker explicitly said ... ‘we are looking forward to it being too much money and sending some of it back’, which is absurd when our municipalities have expenditures that are eligible (for reimbursement),” said Gretchen Pettet, Ward 4 council member.
Brinker is the presiding Franklin County commissioner. To date, the county has issued $1.7 million of the $12.1 million it was given.
Ward 2 Council member Mark Wessels said the council had received emails from the Municipal League of Metro St. Louis, regarding the “$500 million sent to the counties” and its report that only 20 percent of county funds were reaching the cities.
“I asked (Mark Skornia) if this was true here, and he said, ‘basically yes’, we have only received 20 percent of what was earmarked for us to use during this COVID time,” Wessels said, adding that City Administrator Darren Lamb and Mayor Sandy Lucy have “tried to get some of those funds released,” and that he does not understand why the county “won’t let that money loose.”
The discussion erupted when Mark Skornia, emergency management director, gave a department report.
Skornia said it has been a “mixed bag” in terms of what has been approved by the county for CARES Act reimbursement and what has been rejected.
The city’s request for $5,000 of the funds for equipment to accept credit cards and touchless payments for the Washington City Landfill was rejected. Lamb said the landfill is critical not only for Washington, but also for the other cities in the region who rely on it.
City officials also requested reimbursement for up to 80 hours of sick pay for employees with COVID-19-related illnesses and quarantines, which the city is required to pay.
Shauna Pfitzinger, human resource generalist, said employees can apply for Family and Medical Leave Act funds, which requires the city to pay two-thirds of normal pay.
“(This was) an unfunded mandate and we did not get any relief as a city to go ahead and do that,” Lamb said. “We felt we could get that (relief) through (CARES Act monies), and it is our understanding they have said they will not pay for such.”
The city, as a public entity, does not get any sort of relief via tax breaks like private employers do for mandated paid time off for COVID-19, Lamb added.
The county has no appeal process for rejected CARES Act funding claims.
Brinker told The Missourian the county is being “responsible and conservative” with its approach in distributing CARES Act funding.
“The county’s position is and will be that these monies are for the defense of the virus and as a result of the virus spread for government agencies,” Brinker said.
He said the commission is expected to approve orders related to CARES Tuesday, Nov. 3. Those approvals were for 10 Franklin County school districts.
Brinker said the commission approves orders related to the CARES Act once a month.
The city has received approvals on two submissions for reimbursement, including for disinfectant spray and chemicals and personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies costing $9,934.17, Lamb said.
Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said the city plans to apply for three more reimbursements, including an infrared light to kill germs for the new pool.
Lamb said Mexico, Mo., which is also building a pool with the same contractor, was able to utilize CARES funds for the same item.
Jeff Patke, Ward 3 council member, said he understood from the beginning that the county could not just give the money out from the front end and have none, but with two months left it’s “got to go somewhere.”
“If you keep saying no, and Dec. 31 comes,” Patke said, “what happens to the money then?”