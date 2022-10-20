Around the United States, and locally, retail sales have been strong through the pandemic, especially online. New numbers, however, suggest that in-person buying has been stronger than expected.
Sal Maniaci, Washington’s community and economic development director, said Washington’s retail vacancy is 2.2 percent — “very low.”
“I don’t necessarily have the data to show that compares to the previous 10 years but it does show a demand,” he said. “We are definitely happy to see less brick-and-mortar buildings sit vacant and optimistic that these vacancy rates will encourage more retail development.”
Nationally, retail vacancy fell to 6.1 percent last quarter, according to the Wall Street Journal, which reported figures from real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield. The vacancy rate is 5.4 percent in the St. Louis market, commercial real estate company Newmark Zimmer said even as the Kansas City firm reported that the average rent had risen 80 cents to $13.90 per square foot.
There are several developments in various stages of construction around Washington, including Andy Unerstall’s renovation of several downtown properties, the new Aldi supermarket near Dick’s Sporting Goods and PetSmart, Missouri Furniture across from Purcell Tire and Service Center and the massive development south of Highway 100 near the Casey’s convenience store. That project is planned to bring 310 apartment units in The Terrace development and commercial business.
The figures suggest that brick-and-mortar owners exited the COVID-19 pandemic on stronger footing than originally expected. In April 2021, the Federal reserve said the pandemic had shuttered 200,000 establishments, when a more preliminary study put that number closer to 400,000. Barber shops, nail salons and other personal service businesses were hit hardest, but to explain the resilience of retail overall, some experts pointed to government aid, including the Paycheck Protection Program.
An analysis from financial company Morgan Stanley concluded that more stores opened than closed in the past year for the first time since 1995.
While he couldn’t give exact figures, Union Community Development Director James Schmieder said the city “is not seeing a whole lot of that. Our downtown area in particular has seen a lot of vacancies, but we’re working on that.”
In July, Union commissioned a retail study from Buxton, a Texas-based consumer intelligence technology company to track consumer shopping patterns through cellphone pings. At the time, Schmieder said he hopes it reveals valuable data such as what businesses could be attracted to Union.
Sales tax revenues in Union and Washington have been steadily increasing. From fiscal year 2020-21 to fiscal year 2021-22, Union’s sales tax revenue jumped 11.45 percent while Washington’s increased 6.57 percent. This is, in part, due to the online retail industry’s surge during the pandemic — 19 percent in 2020 and 22 percent in 2021, according to the International Trade Administration. States and local governments can collect revenue on online purchases thanks to the 2018 U.S. Supreme Court Decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair.
But, the data is encouraging for an industry that has, since the real estate crash in the late 2010s, been wary of overbuilding.
Schmieder thinks Union and other communities are still suffering from “the Walmart effect” where bigger stores, built to accommodate cars instead of pedestrians, were built along major roadways like Highway 50.
“That really became kind of the trend, probably the 80s and 90s,” he said. “I think that downtown Union is no different than a lot of county seats, and certainly no different than a lot of small towns, in that what you had then is the influx of offices and professional uses instead of retail.”
Schmieder said he is hoping the city’s new Hansen Park, which will be completed next spring, and the plan to develop the vacant lot across from City Hall into a community gathering space will be catalysts to draw businesses downtown.
“The biggest thing we hear from residents is that after 5 p.m. downtown is kind of vacant,” he said. “And we want to kind of turn that trend to where downtown is more of a destination.”