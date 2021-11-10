The city of Washington is saving $355,134 a year in phone and fire alarm expenses after reevaluating and renegotiating its phone contracts, the city’s financial director, Mary Sprung, announced at Monday’s city council meeting.
At its peak, in fiscal year 2017, the city was spending $491,802 on its phone and fire alarm services, according to a staff memo. In fiscal year 2020, that expense dropped to $243,193, and in fiscal year 2021, it was $136,668. That’s a 72 percent decrease from 2017 to 2021.
Sprung said the savings came from disconnecting unnecessary phone lines, replacing the fire alarm system with a wireless system and renegotiating the city’s contract with AT&T.
“It had been a while since everything had been looked at, so we had hired this company called Spyglass,” she said. “And they went through free of charge — for a consultation — they went through and looked at our phone bills.”
Spyglass is a technology expense management consulting firm based in Ohio that evaluates businesses’ and organizations’ IT needs and expenses. According to its website, Spyglass only charges for the recommended measures its clients choose to implement.
Sprung said Spyglass’ recommendations helped the city reap significant savings, including its review of the contracts the city has with phone providers AT&T and NOC Technology. The city’s contract with AT&T had expired, which meant the city was using its services out of contract, resulting in AT&T raising rates each month.
“It was up to like $25,000 per month, and this isn’t for cellphones. This is just our hardwire lines,” she said. “Now, we’re down to like $2,000 a month.”
She said the city was paying about $200 per phone line then. Now it pays about $35 per line, plus fees and other charges. Sprung did not say how long the city had been out of contract.
She also said the city reduced the number of phone lines it had with AT&T and increased the number it had with NOC Technology, which also accounts for part of the savings. She said the city is down to 23 phone lines with AT&T.
NOC’s lines, she said, use the internet whereas AT&T uses ground lines. The 23 phone lines that are still with AT&T are the 911 dispatch lines and other essential lines because the ground lines are much less likely to go out than the internet.
The other large component of the savings came from the fire alarm systems for the city’s municipal buildings.
“There was a conversation that came up between the fire department and the finance department, and it became clear that this was an opportunity for savings if we’re willing to make the investment,” said Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg, who managed the fire alarm transition.
He said previously, the city was using two plain old telephone lines, or “POT lines,” for each fire alarm, which used to be the standard for fire alarm systems. However, as technology has progressed, the opportunity for a wireless system presented major savings.
Frankenberg said the old phone lines cost about $200 per line, and each alarm used two lines, totaling $400 per alarm. That was totaling around $500 to $600 for each of the city’s nine buildings. Now that the city has transitioned to a wireless system, he said, the city is spending $45 to $65 per building.
The transition to wireless cost an initial investment of $800 to $1,200 per building to install the system, but he said the savings over time will be more than that.
“The phone companies are trying to push people away from (POT lines), so that’s why costs are going down,” he said.