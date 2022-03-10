A potential tenant for Washington’s historic freight depot has come forward, prompting the Washington City Council on Monday to approve a $23,500 architectural and engineering contract to prepare the space for occupancy.
“It has been a while since we have had a tenant in that building, so we need this work done in order for it to be ready for occupancy,” said Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb. The historic 3,000-square-foot freight depot, which was built in 1865, was last occupied by Pappy’s Gourmet Shop and Cannery. The business, which makes a variety of flavored jellies, vacated the space in the summer of 2020.
“We are very happy that there is going to be a new business going into that space,” said Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci. “We didn’t want that building to be underutilized and are excited that we will soon have another business downtown.”
According to the city’s contract with Union-based Cochran Engineering, the engineering company will design the space and help facilitate the process for contractors interested in completing the renovation work.
The scope of work on the freight depot is significant, with plans to refinish the floors, add new insulation to the ceiling and walls, construct a new ramp from the finished portion of the building to the freight room, install new HVAC units, new electrical panels and power and lights, create new bathrooms and a janitor closet, among other projects.
Maniaci and Lamb said they could not release the name of the possible tenant, citing ongoing discussions over the proposed lease. They said the tenant will likely be announcing their move to downtown in the coming weeks, with a vote on the lease’s terms following shortly thereafter. Given the building’s location on Union Pacific property, all uses are subject to approval by Union Pacific, according to city officials.
The news marks a complete reversal of the city’s fortunes in July when the city unsuccessfully solicited bids from possible tenants for the freight depot and the nearby Waterworks Building in Rennick Riverfront Park. At the time, no one submitted bids for the two properties.
In December, Toni Cavin and the city signed a 5-year-lease for Cavin to open WashMo On The Go in the Waterworks building.
Cavin has said the store will feature items from nearly 20 area businesses while also promoting the city’s trails, the nearby Missouri River and the city’s connection to the railroad industry.
In addition to the retail space, Cavin said she also is envisioning a “hands-on” children’s museum occupying part of the space, and she plans to have a 5,000-gallon aquarium installed in the building, which would feature fish found in Missouri’s rivers. She has also plans to have a metal sculptor work on creating a replica of the previous bridge that spanned the Missouri River at Washington.
Cavin also owns Vino di Lafayette, an open-air wine garden in downtown Washington.