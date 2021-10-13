City expects to close on purchase of 115-acre property later this month
A formal announcement is expected later this month, but Washington city leaders are preparing to open a new 115-acre industrial park on the city’s west side.
“We are going to be celebrating this one,” Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy said during the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Monday, where the commission unanimously approved the concept but not the detailed site plan for the new industrial park.
The city is expecting to close on the property, which is described as being south of Highway 100, on Oct. 27. The zoning commission and the city council will approve a plat for the industrial park at a later date, according to Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci.
“We’ve been studying on where to go for (a new industrial park) a long time. This is definitely not the only area where we looked. We had a lot of land appraised, but this was the property that we felt was the best fit,” Maniaci said.
Planning and Zoning Commissioner Carolyn Witt praised the city’s decision to keep the industrial parks on the city’s west side.
“I am personally very excited, really glad to see that industrial growth on the west end of town,” Witt said. “I wouldn’t want to see our community be bookended by industrial parks to the east and west, especially with the new (South Point Elementary) school opening. This is good. It gives the opportunity for more residential growth to happen on that (east) side of town.”
City officials are planning on naming the new industrial park after the late Richard Oldenburg, who died in March.
“With the passing of Richard Oldenburg this year, the 353 Redevelopment Corporation thought it was appropriate to name it after him given everything that he did for the community. He did so much (for Washington), especially over his tenure as economic director, that they felt it was only fitting for the next industrial park to be named after him,” Maniaci said.
Oldenburg served as Washington’s economic development director for 24 years from 1986 to 2010. During his tenure, about 30 industries moved to or expanded in the three local industrial parks. Between 2,000 and 3,000 jobs were created, with an investment of $200 million to $300 million, from companies like Melton Machine & Control Co. and WEG Transformers USA, which located here.
“It probably wouldn’t be possible for us to do a project this large if it wasn’t (what) he started doing all those years ago with the first industrial parks,” Maniaci said.
When it opens to development, the industrial park will be the city’s sixth.
The other industrial parks are: Elmer C. Heidmann Industrial Park, which is home to Enduro Binders, LMI Aerospace, Melton Machine & Control Co., WEG and Hodges Badge Co.; the John H. Feltmann Industrial Park, which is home to companies like Empac and Howmet Aerospace; the Robert “Bob” Miller Industrial Park, which is home to M&R Plating and the Rawlings distribution facility; Town & Country Industrial Park, which is home to Kluba Machine and The Magnet Group; and Schulze Industrial Park, which is home to Parker Hannifin, Clemco Industries and Frick’s Quality Meats.
Maniaci said all of the industrial parks are full with the exception of one 16.5-acre lot in the Heidmann Industrial Park.
The zoning commission gave preliminary approval on Monday to sell a 3.5-acre lot on Michels Drive to JB Capital in Heidmann. The sale still needs to be approved by the Washington City Council. JB Capital is registered with Jon Ballmann, of Marthasville, according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s website.
“If we don’t have land for existing industries to expand, then they will start looking elsewhere and potentially move on outside of Washington. We don’t want that to happen, so this (new) industrial park is going to help that,” Maniaci said.
He said he hopes “to make a big splash” later this month when the sale of the property closes.
“We are always hearing about potential industry, whether it is local or people doing searches for available property, about interest in Washington,” Maniaci said. “If we are successful in closing, we hope to be able to do a big announcement and really be able to market this 100-plus-acre property as being available for a large user to come in and have first pick of an entirely new industrial park.”
He said it may take some time, maybe even years, for the Oldenburg Industrial Park to become 100 percent occupied, but the city is already eyeing a location for a seventh industrial park.
“Realistically, we bought the Heidmann Industrial Park in 2000, and it took 20 years after we started to get it where it is today,” Maniaci said. “So if it takes us 20 years (to fill the Oldenburg Industrial Park), then that’s fine, as long as we have land available for companies to grow into.”