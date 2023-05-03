A discussion about the soil testing at the Oldenburg Industrial Park and at the Washington Landfill diverged into a conversation over the future of the city-owned landfill at Monday’s city council meeting.
The current projection is for the landfill to reach capacity in 2026 or 2027.
“The city will then need to look at building a transfer station at the landfill,” said Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb said. Soil from the industrial park needs to be tested before it can be used as cover at the city-owned landfill.
The $52,400 contract with SCS Engineers was unanimously approved.
The soil testing will help the city move forward with “preparations for end of life activities and long-term management of the closed facility,” according to a memo from SCS Engineers to city officials. The landfill, which has been in operation since 1997, was last expanded in 2017. As of February 2023, the landfill had received 761,000 tons of solid waste.
On average, the landfill accepts 29,000 tons of waste per year.
“Only 20 percent of that is generated by the city, the rest is coming from outside of the city,” Lamb said. After the meeting, Lamb told The Missourian he suspects residents will be somewhat surprised by how much waste at the landfill comes from outside of the city limits.
“We are definitely providing that as a resource to the region,” Lamb said. The city-owned landfill is the only landfill in operation in Franklin County. There are only 16 other landfills operating in Missouri, according to Missouri Department of Natural Resources records.
Once the landfill is closed, Lamb said the city will need to construct a transfer station.
A cost estimate from several years ago projected that the city would need to spend more than $2 million to build the transfer station, which Lamb equated to a large metal building that would allow for the trash to be deposited, compacted and then loaded onto a shipping truck to be transferred to a landfill still accepting solid waste deliveries.
“I’m expecting that it will likely cost a lot more to build it now, because of how everything has gone up,” Lamb said.
Washington is not interested in entering the trucking industry in order to haul the waste away from the city’s landfill, Lamb noted. Instead, the city will look to private companies that would be willing to transport the waste from Washington to landfills in the nearby area, such as the Timber Ridge Landfill in Richwoods, which is 35 miles away; to the Prairie Valley Landfill in Cuba, which is 55 miles away; or the Eagle Ridge Landfill in Bowling Green, which is 71 miles away.
“I think we will be interested, probably, in operating the transfer station, but not in transferring it,” Lamb said.
With their eyes turned toward the future, the city’s Solid Waste Committee will meet May 9 at 4 p.m. to discuss the longterm future of the landfill, the possibility of raising tipping fees at the landfill, and the construction of a transfer station.