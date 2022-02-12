Washington city officials have had preliminary discussions with Ameren Missouri and Downtown Washington Inc. about getting electric vehicle charging stations.
Sal Maniaci, Washington’s community and economic development director, said in those discussions the city learned that the most effective programs put the chargers on city property or on property owned by private businesses. However, he said he is worried that designating one or more parking spots in the city’s busy downtown parking lots for electric vehicles only might not be “palatable.”
“We are not ruling out public property,” Maniaci said, “but we would definitely encourage any private business owner who wants to utilize the program to reach out to us, and we can connect them with the appropriate people at Ameren.”
Through its Charge Ahead program Ameren Missouri is offering incentives for businesses and institutions seeking to install electric vehicle charging stations at workplaces, multi-family apartment buildings and in publicly accessible locations. The incentives cover up to 50 percent of the costs for the charging stations up to a maximum of $500,000. This includes up to $5,000 for a level 2 port, which provides charges for up to 25 miles of driving range each hour.
The Missourian reported in January that Union and East Central College officials are considering teaming with Ameren Missouri to place electric vehicle charging stations in the city.
Maniaci said the city has not decided on any specific parking lots it might target for the charging stations. “That is something we are still exploring.”
Schnucks in Washington is a possible location. The grocery chain’s locations in both Eureka and Warrenton have electric vehicle chargers. Schnucks spokesperson Paul Simon said, “Adding EV charging stations to more store locations is certainly something that we could explore in the future,” but added there were no current announcements to make on the matter.
When asked about the possibility of adding electric vehicle chargers to its locations, representatives from Fischer Oil, which owns several area gas stations, in addition to an agricultural, constructing and home-heating oil business, said they had not yet had time to fully consider it.
Businesses interested in taking part in the Ameren Missouri have until the end of 2022 to apply, according to Ameren Communications Executive Jenny Barth. Barth said the company still had more than $4 million remaining to give away.