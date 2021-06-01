As birds chirped from nearby oak trees, a gentle northern breeze carried the names of 226 names out into the world on Saturday morning during the Pacific Odd Fellows Lodge in Washington’s annual Memorial Day service.
Names of people like 81-year-old Goldie Skaggs, who died in 2019; 86-year-old Thomas Bradley, who died in 2018; 62-year-old Vincent Price, who died in July 2020; 88-year-old Joseph Freitag, who died in 2019; and 53-year-old Roy Lee Clark, a Washington native who died in Florissant in 2010.
“This ceremony is perhaps the last time their names will ever be said out loud,” said Sherri Jaudes, secretary of the Washington Odd Fellows Lodge and emcee for the service held outside the columbarium. During the service, members of the Odd Fellows Lodge read the names of the 226 people whose unclaimed cremains have been turned over to the columbarium from funeral homes across Missouri since Memorial Day 2020.
The columbarium, which opened in 2013, is home to 1,200 cremains. It was designed to hold up to 12,000 cremains.
Odd Fellows member and lodge treasurer Susan Woodcock, who participated in the service, said many funeral homes in Missouri are still learning about the columbarium. The funeral homes that have turned over unclaimed cremains represent nearly every corner of the state.
“These are cremains that no one has come back to claim. Sometimes it is because there isn’t anyone to come and claim them. Sometimes it is because they were simply forgotten about by their families,” Woodcock said. “We let the funeral homes know that we will take them. We will claim them, and we will make sure to honor them.”
Each cremain received by the Washington Odd Fellows Lodge is carefully archived and indexed, with details about the person being shared on Findagrave, an internet database of more than 190 million locations of burials and cremains around the world.
This important step, according to Woodcock, has helped reunite nearly a dozen families this past year with the cremains of their loved ones.
Woodcock recalled how the lodge was able to recently reunite a mother with the partial cremains of her son, who had been missing for several years. Parts of his body had been found along a river bed, according to Woodcock. “She said, ‘Maybe, someday, I’ll find the rest of him,’ ” Woodcock said. “It was heartbreaking.”
In addition to reconnecting loved ones, the Odd Fellows also work to verify whether the cremains belong to a veteran of the U.S. military. If verified, the lodge partners with the Missing in America project and officials at Jefferson Barracks to bury the cremains in the military cemetery with full military honors. So far, the group has identified eight veterans this year, and Past Noble Grand Paul Annable said he expects that number to increase in the coming weeks.
“It is so meaningful when you are able to connect someone to their loved ones,” Woodcock said. “It reminds us all that they have a story, that this person was more than just a name, that they lived a life and that they are worth remembering.”