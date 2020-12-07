The School District of Washington’s nurses will continue to work on-site if they come in contact with a COVID-19 carrier, according to an announcement made during a Friday morning board of education special meeting.
Currently, one nurse in the district has COVID-19, according to practical nursing administrator Chris Redd. The nurse will quarantine for the mandatory period before returning to work.
Under the new rule, nurses are deemed essential workers, who are allowed to continue working with safety precautions in place, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines. The rule only applies to nurses who are exposed to people who have or who could have the virus, Redd said. Nurses with symptoms or who test positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to work in office.
The district had two nurses display symptoms this year, one with a fever and one with a cough. Both quarantined, tested negative and came back to work.
The district’s new motion replicates practices at Union R-XI School District, Redd said after the meeting, where nurses are considered essential and remain on the job after COVID-19 exposure.
This system is being practiced to meet student and staff need, but it hasn’t yet been declared a policy at Union R-XI School District, said Kristi Gerling, the district’s director of health education services. SDOW would make it official before them.
With 13 nurses employed at SDOW schools, according to the staff directory, Redd said staffing is “sparse.”
“If our nurses were quarantined for every couple of weeks, it would be a nightmare for the district,” Redd said.
To fill in for those quarantining, the district has been pulling nurses from other buildings, particularly from Washington High School and Washington West where there are two nurses, rather than in the rest of the district where there is one nurse per school.
“Everyone is still covered, but we’re cutting staff where we usually have two nurses,” Redd said.
Nurses’ COVID-19 work includes filling out contact tracing sheets, communicating with parents and interacting with students.
When asked about the possibility of an asymptomatic nurse spreading the disease to students and their parents, Redd said nurses “don’t have a lot of interaction with the students for more than 15 minutes for one particular kid.” Students are staying away from the nurse’s office more than they have in years past, she said.
The school district also has brought on an external nurse to help with COVID-19-related care this year — Brittany Ash, who tracks faculty members’ contact tracing, interacts with the health department and conducts rapid COVID-19 testing for staff. If nurses are exposed to the virus, they will be tested in-house.
The district has been using money from the CARES Act to pay for additional personal protective equipment for staff and students, Redd said. All nurses have masks, some have face shields, and she wants to buy additional gear such as gowns. With the CARES Act funding, the district has spent “thousands” of dollars on protective equipment such as thermometers and pediatric masks to fit young students. The district also has bought two to three cases of masks, which cost about $200 to $300 per case.
In the meeting, Redd said nurses are working extra hours, “doing phenomenally” and “well, they’re stressed.”