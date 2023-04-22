Kaylin Bade
Washington Middle School agriculture teacher Kaylin Bade holds her Outstanding Teacher of the Year plaque that was presented to her Wednesday, April 19, by the WINGS Foundation. Bade, who strives to teaches life skills to her students such as woodworking, gardening, and food preservation, stands next to her classroom’s laying hens which were purchased with a grant from the WINGS Foundation. 

 

 Missourian Photo/Ethan Colbert.

Educator recognized for her "crusade" to make students smart consumers and hands-on teaching style

Kaylin Bade couldn’t choke back the tears Wednesday morning as the Washington Middle School teacher was recognized as the Outstanding Educator of the Year for the Washington School District. 