Educator recognized for her "crusade" to make students smart consumers and hands-on teaching style
Kaylin Bade couldn’t choke back the tears Wednesday morning as the Washington Middle School teacher was recognized as the Outstanding Educator of the Year for the Washington School District.
“I’m not normally a crier, but to be recognized for all of the work that we do in my class was just an indescribable feeling,” Bade told The Missourian after the presentation of the annual award, which is presented by the WINGS Foundation. Bade, a Union High School Class of 2004 alumnae, has worked for the Washington School District for eight years.
Bade said she thought the assembly was to recognize another staff member who was recently named teacher of the week.
“I didn’t even know that WINGS was in the building, that’s how surprised I was,” Bade said. Even as WINGS representative Brad Mitchell began reading the nomination that won Bade the award, she said she didn’t want to get her hopes up.
“It is an amazing award,” Bade said of the award, which was first presented in 1992. “My heart just started pounding with that hope that he was talking about me.”
Initially, hired as an English teacher, Bade pivoted two years ago to become the school’s agriculture instructor as the school developed its areas of career interest curriculum.
Washington Middle School Principal Laura Bruckerhoff said Bade “lives what she is teaching” and the recognition is “definitely well deserved.”
“She is so genuine,” Bruckerhoff said. “It is an amazing thing to watch her in her classroom. She is constantly thinking of new things to bring into her classroom.”
Bade said she jumped at the chance to teach seventh-graders soil science, plant science, animal science and woodworking. She also offers two semester long courses for eighth grade students, including exploring agriculture and food cultivation, processing and preservation.
“Agriculture is my life,” said Bade, who lives on her ancestral family farm near Beaufort with her husband, Kevin, and their two children. Together, the family raises cattle, poultry and row crops. Her children are the sixth generation to live on the farm.
She said even with Washington and Franklin County’s rich heritage with dairy farming and production agriculture, many of her students no longer come from farm families.
“I would say the majority of the students that come in here live in town, or may have a little bit of property, but everything that we are teaching is so new to them,” Bade said. “I do have students who will tell me that their uncle is a farmer, or that their grandfather has a farm across the river. That doesn’t necessarily mean that they’ve been there or that they understand what happens there at all.”
That lack of understanding, or disconnect in knowledge, is what has led her to launch a one-woman crusade to teach Washington teens life skills that were staples of life a generation ago, such as reading a tape measure, canning produce, processing and butchering meats, growing produce, raising chickens, making homemade pasta and more.
“We do a lot of different things in this classroom,” Bade said. Her eighth grade students also learn about floriculture and entrepreneurship.
“They have to create something from a raw ag-related product,” Bade said. “Then we set up a store in the classroom and the teachers come by and shop once a semester.”
Students have made everything from drink coasters, flower boxes, and serving trays to goats’ milk soap. Other students have used fiber products to make keychains, bracelets, and lanyards.
Next year, Bade plans to utilize a greenhouse in her classroom. The greenhouse was purchased using a WINGS grant.
“That will be pretty major,” Bade said. The greenhouse was the second time that Bade has received a grant from WINGS. The first grant she received when she was a English teacher. That grant was used to purchase the classroom’s laying hens, which are kept in a coop outside.
The students can sign up to be a “chicken tender,” which allows them to feed the chickens and collect the eggs. The students in the food cultivation class are also responsible for cleaning and moving the coop.
Earlier this year, Bade’s students also incubated a number of quail eggs.
“It was a wonderful experience,” Bade said. “While the eggs were still in the incubator, (the students) built a hutch for them to live in and then cared for them from then on. I was so proud of them, they were all very committed to the project,” she said.
The quail project was one of the many reasons that fellow WMS teacher Angel Young nominated her coworker for the WINGS award. Young praised Bade for welcoming any curious student into her classroom.
“Even students who didn’t have her class wanted to go visit and watch the eggs become animals,” Young wrote in the nomination. “These students are always welcomed by (Bade) to visit and see all of the great things happening in her class.”
Seeing a child’s face light up with a sense of accomplishment or appreciation for the work that goes into gathering the eggs, harvesting the lettuce from their vertical grow towers, or from preparing food is “the best thing ever,” Bade said.
“There is something so valuable in knowing that they understand, even if they never do it again, but at least they have some knowledge of where (the food) comes from or how it got there,” Bade said. “I hope that they take these skills with them and that they remember what they’ve learned here for years into the future.”