Washington Middle School agricultural science teacher Kaylin Bade has been named a finalist for the 2024 Missouri Teacher of the Year.
After being named Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year for the South Central Region, and then a semifinalist for Missouri Teacher of the Year, Bade was selected as one of the final seven educators who will be considered for the award.
“It’s amazing to be recognized for all the crazy things we do down here,” she said. “And all the work that goes into all of those crazy things. It’s just such an honor to be able to represent not just the school district but also the Ag community and culture in Franklin County.”
Bade first began teaching English-language arts at Washington High School. After a year, she transferred to Washington Middle School, where she taught only English for six years. Last year, Bade developed an agriculture science class, which became so popular with the students, she began teaching the class full time.
“I love teaching the students about real life,” she said. “My goal is to help them have a better understanding of the world they live in.”
The agriculture science class came to fruition after Bade started an FFA program at the school in 2017. Last year, Bade had 74 students in FFA, which is more than 10 percent of the middle school’s total student population, she said.
Bade said the students told her they wanted to start FFA in the school because they loved hearing about her family farm north of Beaufort, which has been in her family since 1898. Her farm has beef cattle, chickens, row crops and hay crops.
She developed the class “Introduction to Agriculture” for her seventh grade students and “Exploring Agriculture and Food Cultivation, Processing and Preservation” for eighth graders.
In Bade’s agriculture classes, the students learn everything from woodworking to growing plants, making cheese, raising quails, canning and much more.
Bade said she could not have created the classes without the support of Principal Laura Bruckerhoff and Assistant Principal Stacey Secor.
“They have been absolutely incredible and encouraging and my biggest cheerleaders,” she said. “There’s no way this would have happened without them.”
Bade said one of her favorite things to teach in her “Exploring Agriculture” class is floriculture, which is about cultivating, marketing and arranging flowers.
“It’s not easy,” she said. “So having them kind of struggle through it and being a challenge teaches them a lot, like perseverance and hard work, which are things they do not expect to come with floriculture.”
Another one of her favorite parts of teaching agriculture, she said, is when students come to her class expecting to hate it, and end up loving it.
“It is really opening the door for so many more students than just the traditional students who live on a farm,” she said.
Bade has been married for 17 years to her husband, Kevin, and they have two children, Dylin and Lydia.
“We are honored and proud to have our very own Mrs. Kaylin Bade recognized as a Missouri State Teacher of the Year Finalist,” Washington School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart said in an email.
“Mrs. Bade’s dedication to building strong relationships with her students, engaging in real-world learning, and inspiring lifelong learners is a testament to the exceptional educators we have in the School District of Washington. This remarkable achievement marks the third time in five years that our district has produced a Missouri State Teacher of the Year Finalist, highlighting our excellent staff and District commitment to excellence in education.”
A committee of teachers, business leaders and education organization officials will choose the Missouri Teacher of the Year following interviews with each finalist this week. The winner, finalists, semifinalists and Regional Teachers of the Year will be honored during a recognition event Oct. 16. The new Missouri Teacher of the Year will serve as the state’s nominee for the 2024 National Teacher of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.