After a brief hiatus from the rankings, Washington Metal Fabricators has again been named one of the 40 most successful metal fabricating operations in the U.S. by The Fabricator, a leading industry magazine.
WMF was ranked No. 39 in the most recent edition of the FAB 40, just a year after missing out on the list for the first time since The FABRICATOR began the rankings in 2011. The list is compiled from revenue numbers and other company information, and only companies that earn the majority of their revenue from contract and custom manufacturing involving sheet metal and plate fabrication are eligible.
Gary Olds, WMF vice president, said the company expects revenue of about $30 million this year, up from $23.9 million in 2020. The biggest reason for the spike is the increasingly high demand for steel products as infrastructure booms following the reopening of many industries shut down during the pandemic. Olds estimates steel prices are up about three times the 2019 levels because of the increasing demand.
That has pushed growth at the company, which has added about a dozen employees over the past year and now employs about 140 people. Olds said he expects the strong growth to continue, and the company plans to build a sixth 20,000- to 30,000-square-foot building at its location, 6555 Meyer Drive.
Established in 1979 by Washington’s Meyer family, WMF’s main business is contracting with companies that need parts or products custom engineered, designed, fabricated, packaged and shipped. In addition to local companies, its parts are used by multinational corporations like John Deere, General Electric, Peterbilt, Bass Pro Shops, Caterpillar and Samsung, among others.
The company uses specialized equipment, like its new Trumpf 7000 tube laser, which allows it to laser cut round or square tubing and build custom parts and products. WMF operates out of five buildings and 175,000 square feet in Washington and a warehouse in Union. Its biggest growth business currently is in manufacturing and finishing goods, including powder coating, assembly and incorporating wood, glass, plastic and electronics into assemblies.
WMF was the only Missouri-based firm to be named to the 2021 FAB 40 and one of just eight companies on the list with one location. Many of the other companies, Olds said, had grown via acquisition. That WMF is family owned and locally operated and had organic growth is a point of pride for him.
Being on the list gives Olds a sense of validation, he said. It’s something he can take to customers.
“People aren’t as worried about you,” he said. “One, we’re financially stable. Two, we have a big diversity of products, so people know we’ve been around the block. Three we have a stable workforce. These are all things that make life easier.”