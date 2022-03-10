Election Day is set for April 5
There is less than a month until Washington residents head to the polls to cast their votes for Washington’s next mayor and city council members.
The latest round of campaign finance reports provide insight into who is backing the campaigns of the people vying to lead Washington for the next few years.
Of the four mayoral candidates, all but Nathan Krausch filed campaign finance reports ahead of the Feb. 24 deadline.
The reports filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission detail money donated, spent and funds still available at the close of the reporting period on Feb. 24.
Of the remaining candidates, First Ward Councilman Steve Sullentrup has taken the lead for most money raised. Per his report to the commission, Sullentrup raised a total of $13,250 in the filing period.
“I am not surprised that I have (raised the most). I knew my constituents have really stepped up, because they want to help me win this election and get this election over with,” Sullentrup said Monday.
In this donation period, several of Sullentrup’s donations came from local property developers and those working in the construction industry, including Ed Schmelz through his company, ELS Properties, of Union. Schmelz, who gave $500 to Sullentrup’s campaign, is the developer behind the Shoe Factory Lofts and 1 Hundred West Apartments in Washington.
Vic Hoerstkamp, who owns Northern Star Homes among other companies, and is the developer behind Overlook at Weber Farms and other projects in Washington, gave Sullentrup’s campaign $500. David Hoffmann, of the Hoffmann Family of Companies, gave Sullentrup’s campaign $500.
Other donors to Sullentrup’s campaign from the construction field include David Holdmeier, who is employed by Fairway Construction, and who gave $300; John Kleekamp, who identifies as a self-employed construction worker, $250; Mark Hall, of Hall Brothers Lumber, $500; Jon Ballmann through his company, Ballmann Earthworks, $500; Greg Hoberock, who identifies as a self-employed construction worker, $250; Shawn Mayall, who identifies as a self-employed construction worker, $500; Scott Mentz, another self-employed construction worker, $500; and Ty Roettering, who works in the heating and cooling industry, $100. Patke Restoration, which is a company registered to John V. Patke, of Washington, gave Sullentrup’s campaign $500.
Several Washington business owners and businesses also gave to Sullentrup’s campaign, including AQM, $500; Boland Oil, $250; Cassette Electric, $300; Brian Williams of Williams Brothers Inc., $250; David Frick, owner of Frick’s Quality Meats, $500; and restaurateurs Mike Marquart, Rick Marquart and Chris Marquart who gave a collective $1,600 to Sullentrup’s campaign.
In total, Sullentrup’s campaign received 48 donations this cycle, with donors giving on average $274. Of his donors, 10 live outside of Washington and account for $3,400 of his campaign’s contributions.
Sullentrup said he appreciates having the support of so many Washington business leaders and developers.
“I think developers are putting their faith that Washington is going to grow into my hands, because they know that I am the candidate who can make that happen and help our city grow in the right direction,” Sullentrup said. He stressed that in addition to his support from developers he has received financial contributions from retirees, a doctor, a dentist, an accountant, attorneys, and an insurance agent.
Sullentrup has spent $671 of the money he has received.
Former Washington School Board member Doug Hagedorn has raised the second-most this cycle, raising $10,917 — including two loans Hagedorn has made to his campaign, totaling $6,907. The loans, he wrote in his campaign finance report, will be paid back over 12 months at zero percent interest.
Hagedorn now has $5,800 on hand after spending $5,000 on campaign materials such as yard signs and advertisements, according to his report.
“It takes money to be able to run a campaign, to buy the ads in the newspaper, to buy the yard signs. So I definitely see myself as ‘The Little Engine That Could’ in this race,” said Hagedorn, who added that he is “surprised by the amount of money that is being thrown around to win this election.”
The Washington mayor receives a $12,000 annual salary and the position is considered part-time.
Hagedorn said he remains confident that his campaign’s push to meet as many Washington residents as possible will pay dividends on election day.
“Advertisements on billboards and yard signs are not enough to win an election,” Hagedorn said. “Washington needs people in leadership roles who can bring people together and that is who I am. I am the person who has the leadership experie nce that can bring people together.”
According to his report, Hagedorn most recently received $3,985 in contributions, with his biggest donors being David Taylor, Nashville, Tennessee, who gave $500; Donald Seawall of Washington and Wendy Zick of Washington, who each gave $250. He also reported raising $960 at a campaign fundraiser held in February.
Kari Klenke, who previously ran for a seat on the Washington City Council, said Monday that she is pleased to have received the most small donations from individuals, who gave $25 or $50.
“That tells me that I am on the right track, that I am speaking for the everyday regular people of Washington, the voice for those that don’t necessarily have larger businesses and have the same influence that others have,” Klenke said. “I am the grassroots candidate.”
This reporting cycle, Klenke reported raising $1,827 from a dozen donors. She previously had raised $2,523 for this campaign.
On average the most recent donors gave $55.
Among those giving to Klenke's campaign were a number of retirees. Other donors include Rose Bosworth, the owner of Black Dragon Arms, who gave $100; Amanda Polston, a supervisor for Best Western, who gave $130, and Dana Kugel, a commercial program manager for Spartan Light Metal. Polston was Klenke's biggest donor this cycle.
During this same cycle, Klenke spent $2,041 on campaign materials, including magnets, banners and signs. She said she is also concerned by the amount of money being spent on this race.
“It goes to show how money talks and when you see that kind of money being spent on a part-time mayoral race you have to wonder how much money it takes to get elected, to get people’s attention,” Klenke said. She said as more money is spent on these local government elections, average citizens who are not independently wealthy or able to fund raise would be priced out from the election.
“If it weren’t for individuals contributing $25 or $50 there is no way that I could do this. I couldn’t run against my opponents without the backing of people like them,” Klenke said. “As more money comes into this, it leaves it up to whoever has the most money wins — unless people decide to go to the polls and use their vote on who they want representing them.”