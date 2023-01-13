Washington City Hall
Zoning Commission to host public hearing on possible moratorium

Faced with pressure from residents, the Washington Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday agreed to consider imposing an eight-month moratorium on issuing any special use permits for short-term rentals. 

This home at 612 Riverview Place is photographed Jan. 10 in Washington. The property was a proposed short-term rental unit that came up during a recent planning and zoning commission meeting, which ended with the commission considering an 8-month moratorium on short-term rental permits.  