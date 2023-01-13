Zoning Commission to host public hearing on possible moratorium
Faced with pressure from residents, the Washington Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday agreed to consider imposing an eight-month moratorium on issuing any special use permits for short-term rentals.
“The bigger issue for our community is the investors, who at an alarming rate, are coming into our town and buying up residential properties for no other purpose than to turn them into profit making rentals,” said Bonnie Martin, one of the residents who spoke at Monday night’s meeting in opposition to a proposed short-term rental property at 612 Riverview Place.
The proposed moratorium, which would only apply to new short-term rental properties outside of the designated downtown district, will be the subject of a public hearing on Feb. 13, which is the next meeting of the zoning commission. These short-term rentals are commonly known as Airbnbs or VRBOs and are rented to overnight guests, who plan on staying for a night or up to 30 consecutive days.
Following the public hearing, the zoning commission will make its recommendation to the Washington City Council. It will ultimately be up to the council to impose the moratorium that is tied to the implementation of the city’s new 10-year comprehensive plan, Grow WashMO.
The issue of a potential moratorium arose Monday after the zoning commission heard from a developer, who wants to convert two single-family properties on Riverview Place into short-term rentals. The properties at 607 and 612 Riverview Place are outside of the designated downtown district, which requires developers to receive a special use permit.
“I’ve spent three years looking for property to buy in Washington,” said Marci (nee DeArriba) Kiel, a Washington native who now works as a real estate agent in St. Louis. “It made perfect sense (to us) that we could use this (home) as much as we wanted to, but then we could also use it to share with other families who want to come to Washington.”
On Monday, Kiel was only seeking a special use permit for 612 Riverview Place.
Since she purchased the property, the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home built in 1934 has undergone significant renovations.
“I tried to preserve as much charm from the original home’s construction as I could,” Kiel said.
Kiel’s plans for the property were met with vocal opposition from dozens of neighbors, who filled the meeting room and went to the podium to express their concerns. While some neighbors outlined concerns about security, noise complaints and parking issues related to short-term rentals, other neighbors, including Tamara Wheatley, said that the property on Riverview Place was the tipping point for a citywide issue.
“It feels honestly for the whole community like it is almost a betrayal to all of a sudden be told that (our neighborhood) is going to be made over into a hotel district,” Wheatley said. “It feels like we are being punished, honestly.”
Wheatley continued saying that short-term rentals should be kept in the downtown district, and not allowed into residential neighborhoods like the one where she lives.
“We are not downtown. We’re not the overflow for downtown. We’re quite a bit away from downtown, we are almost at Highway 47 basically,” Wheatley said. “And it seems to me that these developers want Airbnbs in every neighborhood that they can.”
Martin agreed, saying that there are “hundreds of accommodations in this town for tourists and guests at hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts, guesthouses, VRBOs and Airbnbs all over town.”
“Tourism dollars in this town are a fantastic thing, it really is. Washington is a wonderful town, a wonderful place to live and a wonderful place to visit. I’m proud to live here,” Martin said. “But there are commercial zones and residential zones in this city for a reason. So that neighborhoods stay neighborhoods and commercial districts are where the business is done.”
Ultimately, the zoning commission unanimously recommended the city council deny Kiel’s request for a special use permit. The Washington City Council will vote whether or not to approve the permit at Tuesday night’s city council meeting, which has been delayed a day due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn, who previously owned a short-term rental property, said Monday night he feels like the community is beginning to feel “over-saturated” by short-term rental properties.
“We don’t want to be Augusta, where big time investors are coming in and buying up big chunks of the town. We don’t want to be that,” said Hagedorn, who added that he was elected after campaigning on the promise of protecting neighborhood integrity and preserving Washington’s residential neighborhoods.
“What we are talking about tonight goes to the heart of the problem, and believe me, I get both sides,” Hagedorn said. “We’ve discussed this many times, whether or not we are becoming over-saturated with VRBOs or Airbnbs. I think the answer we’ve come up with in the past is not yet, but maybe tonight is evidence that our answer has changed.”
Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said he has some concerns about the rise of short-term rentals in Washington.
“The concern that I have is that these Airbnbs are typically in homes that would be used by young families as starter homes. So the more short-term rentals we have, the harder it is for young families to find housing in Washington,” Maniaci said.
Maniaci said there are about 40 short-term rental properties registered with the city. He anticipates that there will be a flurry of developers, who have made improvements to properties and will soon be filing for special use permits for short-term rentals in the coming weeks in hopes of getting a permit prior to more stringent guidelines being implemented or the moratorium being imposed.
“To be quite blunt, that isn’t my problem,” said Zoning Commissioner Samantha Cerutti Wacker, who was the first zoning commissioner at Monday’s meeting to push for a moratorium on new special use permits for short-term rentals. “It simply isn’t our problem, or the residents of Washington’s problem. I, personally, advocate for the city, and what is best for the city.”