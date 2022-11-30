Winning Wine Photo — Scott Rombach
Scott Rombach, of Washington, was named the winner of the Through the Glass Missouri Wine Photo Contest for the second consecutive year. His 2022 winning photo, “From Grapes to Glass,” was taken at Blumenhof Winery near Dutzow. 

 Submitted Photo.

A Washington man has won a wine photography contest for the second consecutive year.

Scott Rombach’s photo “From Grapes to Glass” was the winning entry in the Through the Glass Missouri Wine Photo Contest. The finalists were chosen by a judging committee, with social media users selecting the winner.