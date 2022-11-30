A Washington man has won a wine photography contest for the second consecutive year.
Scott Rombach’s photo “From Grapes to Glass” was the winning entry in the Through the Glass Missouri Wine Photo Contest. The finalists were chosen by a judging committee, with social media users selecting the winner.
Rombach’s photo, which was taken at Blumenhof Winery in Dutzow, is intended to bring attention to the hard work accomplished in the vineyards, according to the Missouri Wines website.
“Many people don’t realize all the hours of work and science that go into making the award-winning wines in Missouri,” Rombach said. “It’s amazing how they can turn the juice into a great bottle of wine.”
Rombach enjoys woodworking and makes art from wine barrels.
Rombach and his wife, Tonya, have their own backyard vineyard and travel the state visiting wineries.
The couple has a Facebook page called Rombach’s Missouri Winery Review and can be found at @mo_wine_couple on Instagram.
Scott Rombach won the first Through the Glass photo contest in 2021 with his photo “Falling into MO Wine Country.” The photo showed a leaf in a wine glass with sunlight shining through.