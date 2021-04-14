A Washington man became the 15th person to win a Show Me Cash Jackpot prize when his ticket matched the winning numbers from the April 1 drawing, according to a press release from the Missouri Lottery.
Jerry Mitchell won a $173,000 jackpot with a ticket he purchased at Fas-Trip convenience store, 4700 S. Point Road in Washington. The winning numbers drawn that night were 1, 5, 14, 15 and 39.
Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m. with the jackpots starting at $50,000. The jackpot continues to grow until a winner is announced.
In the past fiscal year, players in Franklin County won more than $27.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.7 million in commissions and bonuses and more than $5.5 million in lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.