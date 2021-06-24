Facing multiple charges of child pornography possession, a 40-year-old Washington man returned to a Franklin County courtroom and pleaded not guilty last week, according to electronic court records.
Brendon J. Lock appeared alongside his attorney, Blake R. Fischer, before Circuit Court Judge Ike Lamke on Tuesday, June 15. Lock, who was charged in February 2019, faces three counts of possession of child pornography on a film or videotape. All of the charges are Class B felonies.
According to court records, an investigator with the South Central Missouri Computer Crimes Task Force was reviewing data on a file-sharing network in December 2016 when they noticed an IP address routing and requesting “suspected child pornography files.”
After a subpoena was served to the internet service provider, investigators determined that the IP address belonged to Lock, who was living alone at the residence. Computer forensics later revealed seven videos containing child pornography on Lock’s electronic devices.
Lock, who is facing a potential prison sentence of up to 15 years per charge in the Missouri Department of Corrections if found guilty, is scheduled to return to a Franklin County courtroom on Sept. 7.