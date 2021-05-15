A Washington man was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Union.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported on Tuesday, May 11, Gregory M. Gates, 45, of Washington was driving northbound on Highway 47 in a 2005 Chrylser PT Cruiser. As Gates drove north, his vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, but Gates overcorrected the vehicle to the left. The vehicle then began to skid on the road, spinning counter-clockwise, according to the highway patrol.
The vehicle ultimately traveled off the left side of the roadway and began to overturn. The vehicle finally came to rest on its left side.
Gates, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead on the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m. by St. Clair Ambulance personnel.
As of last month, more than 233 motorists had died on Missouri roads, an increase of over 9 percent from 2020.