A Washington man has been accused of filming a sex act with a child in June.
Brandon Daniel Espinoza, 19, made his first appearance in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Friday and pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He was indicted Aug. 23 by a federal grand jury.
The indictment accuses Espinoza of filming a sex act with a 5-year-old boy he was babysitting in June on his phone. According to the indictment, Espinoza admitted to recording the act.
The charge carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Warren County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathan Chapman is prosecuting the case.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Department of Justice Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.
