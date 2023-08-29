Police Light Crime Graphic

A Washington man has been accused of filming a sex act with a child in June.

Brandon Daniel Espinoza, 19, made his first appearance in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Friday and pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He was indicted Aug. 23 by a federal grand jury. 

