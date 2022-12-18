Police Car Lights

A Washington man was hospitalized following a Saturday evening one-vehicle crash on Highway 100, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

The highway patrol reports that at 5:22 p.m. on Dec. 17, Johnny L. Wright, 36, was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 westbound on the highway near Golf Hollow Club Dr. when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer. 