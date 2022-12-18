A Washington man was hospitalized following a Saturday evening one-vehicle crash on Highway 100, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that at 5:22 p.m. on Dec. 17, Johnny L. Wright, 36, was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 westbound on the highway near Golf Hollow Club Dr. when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer.
He told the highway patrol that he then became distracted by the cargo that had shifted in the truck bed. While he was distracted, Wright's truck crossed the roadway, traveled across the eastbound lanes, before ultimately hitting a rock embankment.
Wright, who suffered moderate injuries, was taken by paramedics to Mercy Hospital Washington for treatment.