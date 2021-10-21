A Washington man has been charged with robbery, armed criminal action, burglary, resisting arrest, assault and possession of a defaced firearm after being arrested Monday by the Washington Police Department.
According to court documents, Samuel H. Baker, 22, and an unknown suspect entered an apartment on the 1000 block of Caroline Drive armed with semi-automatic handguns around 6:35 p.m. Sunday evening. Inside the home, the two reportedly encountered three residents and a 2-year-old girl. The two rushed these residents, the statement alleges, pointing their handguns at them and asking them where their money was. While the two were preoccupied with two of the residents, the third resident reportedly was able to take the 2-year-old, her daughter, and run from the residence. Baker and the unknown suspect allegedly stole $1,000 from the tenants, per the probable cause statement.
An eye witness saw the two alleged robbers prior to the robbery and when they fled the scene afterward, according to the probable cause statement. That witness provided the police department with information about the clothing the suspects were wearing and the truck they drove.
Police were able to identify a vehicle matching this description, which was registered to Baker. The truck was found in 200 block of Valley Drive, police said.
When a detective attempted a traffic stop of Baker, he allegedly refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. He then reportedly drove at high speeds through the Washington Crossing Shopping Center parking lot, almost striking an officer with his truck. He was then pursued to his residence, according to the probable cause statement, where he fled from his truck and to his basement. As he reached the basement, he was tased and captured.
At the time of this incident, Baker was on probation for tampering with a motor vehicle that occurred in 2016, as well as an incident of assault, property damage and unlawful use of a weapon that occurred in August 2018, during which he took part in a shootout between two vehicles at Highways 100 and 47, according to a press release from the police department. Judge William Hoven set his bond at $50,000 cash only.
The police department is continuing its investigation in an attempt to identify the second suspect, according to the press release.