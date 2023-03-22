More than two years after authorities first searched his home, a Washington man has been charged with felony second-degree drug trafficking.
More than two years after authorities first searched his home, a Washington man has been charged with felony second-degree drug trafficking.
The charges against Leon David Morgan, 42, were filed March 1. His home was searched Dec. 28, 2020.
According to court records, the search conducted in the first block of Stacy Lane in Washington was in connection to suspected drug trafficking allegations. Inside the home, investigators found a hidden compartment above the bedroom door. Inside the compartment, they found a substance which they believed to be a significant amount of methamphetamine.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab was later able to “scientifically identify” the substance as methamphetamine, which weighed a total of 30 grams.
A court date in this case has not been scheduled.
This is not the first time that Morgan has faced legal trouble.
In 2015, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor stealing charge in Boone County. He was sentenced to 60 days in the Boone County Jail.
