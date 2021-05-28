A Washington man is facing criminal charges after police say that he sexually assaulted and molested a child between Dec. 5, 2018, and Dec. 4, 2019, according to electronic court records.
Anthony D. Gokenbach, 36, has been charged by Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker with first-degree statutory sodomy, an unclassified felony; second-degree statutory sodomy, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree child molestation, a Class E felony.
According to court records, a staff member with the Franklin County Children's Division contacted authorities in April 2021 to report details that a male child had disclosed to her during an interview.
On May 5, authorities interviewed the child. During the interview, the child, whose identity is not being released by police, described being molested by a man he only knew as "Tony."
Police say the child told them he was assaulted more than once and that the incidents began when he was 13 years old, and the last time occurred when he was 14. The alleged assaults happened in the basement of the child's mother's home on East Fourth Street, according to the probable cause statement.
Police say the child told them the man, later identified as Gokenbach, would come over to the family home to visit the boy's mother and her former boyfriend. During these visits, Gokenbach would come to the child's bedroom and offer him alcohol.
Police say the child told them while he pretended to be asleep, Gokenbach would touch him under his clothes.
The boy described Gokenbach as a friend of his mother's ex-boyfriend, owned a gun attachment company and had "a lot of guns." The child also told police that the man who assaulted him drove a white vehicle.
The child had previously disclosed these incidents to his sister, his ex-girlfriend and his mother. All three were interviewed at different times and, according to police, confirmed that the child had spoken to them about the incidents.
The mother was able to confirm the man her child knew as Tony was Anthony Gokenbach. Police say they confirmed that he drives a white-colored Honda Accord and that he is employed by a local company that sells gun accessories, such as holsters, cases and bags.
On May 26, police interviewed Gokenbach. During the interview, police say he said he knew the child, had been to the family's home and that he would spend time with the child in his bedroom in the basement.
When in the bedroom, Gokenbach told police that he would sit on the bed while watching the child play video games and then sometimes would bring an alcoholic drink with him to the basement but only occasionally gave the child sweet and sour mix, never alcohol.
Police say Gokenbach told them he only massaged the boy's shoulders but never touched him elsewhere. He also reportedly told police that he had not had any contact with the child or his mother in months.
Gokenbach was arrested the same day as his interview, according to a press release from the Washington Police Department.
As of press time, Gokenbach remains in the custody of the Franklin County Sheriff's Department at the county jail. He is being held on a $100,000 cash only bond. If released on bond, Gokenbach has been ordered to not have any contact with the child or his mother.
Gokenback was arraigned on these charges Thursday, May 28. A new court date has not been set.