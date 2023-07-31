Jordan A. Cuneo
Buy Now

Jordan A. Cuneo

A Washington man charged with statutory rape has been arrested in connection with an incident last year in St. Clair.

On Oct. 25, 2022, St. Clair police officers responded to a report of a possible statutory rape that had occurred, and located evidence of the incident, according to a release from the St. Clair Police Department. The evidence was seized and an investigation, spanning several months, began.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.