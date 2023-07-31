A Washington man charged with statutory rape has been arrested in connection with an incident last year in St. Clair.
On Oct. 25, 2022, St. Clair police officers responded to a report of a possible statutory rape that had occurred, and located evidence of the incident, according to a release from the St. Clair Police Department. The evidence was seized and an investigation, spanning several months, began.
The completed investigation was forwarded to the Franklin County prosecuting attorney for review. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Jordan A. Cuneo of Washington, who was charged with first degree statutory rape of a person less than 14 years old. Online court records indicate Cuneo’s bond was set at $250,000 cash only and the warrant issued July 11. Cuneo’s birth year is listed as 2002.
On Thursday, July 27, St. Clair police arrested Cuneo within the city limits of St. Clair regarding the warrant. He was booked and transported to the Franklin County Detention Center without incident.
