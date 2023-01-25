A Washington man is facing criminal charges of stealing a motor vehicle and first-degree property damage, according to law enforcement authorities.
The charges against Patrick R. Sullivan, 40, stem from a child custody dispute that occurred on Jan. 21.
On that day, Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Julie Ann Court, which is a residential area south of Washington on Highway A.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that Sullivan had left the scene and had taken a vehicle that he did not own. Deputies canvassed the area, but were unable to locate Sullivan or the vehicle.
An hour later, neighbors reported to authorities that Sullivan had returned to the residence and damaged the stolen vehicle by slashing the tires. It was later determined that Sullivan had broken the key off in the ignition in hopes of preventing the 911 caller from leaving the property.
When deputies arrived, Sullivan and another person were arguing in the parking lot of the property.
Deputies were able to speak with the registered owner of the vehicle, who wished to press charges related to the theft and damage of their vehicle.
According to court records, Sullivan is being on a $50,000 bond at the Franklin County Adult Detention Center.