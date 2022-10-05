We are the champions! (copy)
Washington Post 218 Junior Legion players rush the mound after the team captured the 2022 state championship over Elsberry Post 226 Red at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. On Monday, it was announced that a local planning committee is submitting a proposal to The American Legion to bring the Mid-South Regional Tournament to Washington and Ronsick Field in 2024 and 2025. Missourian Photo/Bill Battle.

 Bill Battle

Washington officials are teaming in hopes that the city can host the 2024 and 2025 Mid-South Regional Tournaments at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, according to the announcement made at Monday night’s Washington City Council meeting. 

“We feel that with the recent upgrades made to the Ronsick Field that now is the perfect time to bring this tournament to Washington,” said Trent Hendrickson, who was referencing the new artificial turf that was installed in May. 