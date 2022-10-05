Washington officials are teaming in hopes that the city can host the 2024 and 2025 Mid-South Regional Tournaments at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, according to the announcement made at Monday night’s Washington City Council meeting.
“We feel that with the recent upgrades made to the Ronsick Field that now is the perfect time to bring this tournament to Washington,” said Trent Hendrickson, who was referencing the new artificial turf that was installed in May.
The tournaments, which are the preliminary round before the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina, feature five days of baseball games as the teams compete in a double-elimination tournament. Each regional is compromised of eight teams and 136 players. The Mid-South Region includes teams from Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.
Hendrickson along with Washington Third Ward Councilman Jeff Patke, whose sons played on Post 218’s American Legion Junior team that won the state championship earlier this year, made the announcement at Monday night’s council meeting. Patke said that the committee responsible for submitting the bid application is focusing on “figuring out the logistics” right now and will submit their bid application before the deadline in 120 days.
In response to the announcement, Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn pledged his support and the city’s support toward the effort.
“We will do whatever we can to make this happen,” Hagedorn said. According to information from the American Legion, there will be opportunities for community leaders and elected officials to write letters of support for the bid proposal. These letters are needed to showcase that the proposal has “local government interest and support.”
According to information from the American Legion Baseball organization, bids must be reviewed and endorsed by the Department Commander and by the Department Baseball Chairman. Hendrickson said they have already been in touch with state officials about the bid.
Once submitted, the bid will be reviewed by the American Legion Baseball Committee with recommendations forwarded onto the National Americanism Commission for their concurrence and final approval by the National Executive Committee. Patke and Hendrickson said they hope to learn the fate of the bid sometime in the spring of 2023.
According to information from the American Legion baseball organization, the economic impact of these tournaments varies. Hendrickson said Monday that it would likely be around $300,000 each year.
Regardless of the ultimate dollar amount, Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said the tournament would be a boon for the city.
Washington would need to be able to provide 60 rooms per night, with 40 double queen beds and 20 single beds. The players sleep four to a room, according to the American Legion.
Hotels would also need to provide additional 100-plus rooms for the fans who travel to see the tournament.
“I think it would be wonderful for our local economy, especially the tourism sector, to have this tournament here in Washington,” Maniaci said. “Three hundred thousand dollars is definitely a sizable amount of economic activity and the really great thing is that it would all be going back into our local economy, into local stores, restaurants, hotels and other businesses.”
The projected economic impact does not include the money that the local American Legion program would receive, if chosen as the host.
According to the American Legion, the local committee would receive all of the revenue from the ticket gate, souvenir sales, concession stand sales and any local sponsorships sold.
“We feel very strongly that Ronsick Field is one of the best, if not the best, places to play in the state of Missouri,” Hendrickson said. The historic baseball complex, which is more than a century old, has hosted many baseball tournaments over the years, including some state-level tournaments for the American Legion baseball program. This would be the first time that the city would have hosted a regional tournament.