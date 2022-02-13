Phoenix Park playground to be installed in coming weeks
Pool-goers may have a little while longer to enjoy the refreshing waters of the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex, if a proposal to extend the pool’s season by a week is approved by the Washington City Council.
The proposal, which garnered unanimous support from members of the Washington Parks and Recreation Commission on Tuesday, would see the pool open May 28 and remain open through August 19.
“Typically, the pool has closed the week before school starts, but last year we received a lot of calls from people who wanted the pool to be open,” said Washington Parks Director Wayne Dunker. The extra days will increase the city’s pool management contract with Midwest Pool Management by $8,100. The annual contract is for $165,870 and expires in 2023.
The pool will still stay open on weekends beginning August 20 and will close for the season on Labor Day weekend, Dunker said.
The parks commission also discussed the ongoing construction of the new playground at Phoenix Park, the pavilions at Lions Lake and the installation of a turf field at Ronsick Field.
The playground equipment, which cost the city $277,000, arrived in Washington in late January. Dunker said it will take the contractor a couple of weeks to have the playground installed pending any weather delays. The playground won’t be available to the public until mid-March.
Dunker told The Missourian on Wednesday that signs noting the walking trail at Phoenix Park as the Richard “Dick” Stratman Trail have not been installed yet. A timeline for when those signs will be installed has not been set. Stratman, a former Washington mayor, served from 2002 to 2010.
Materials for the three new Lions Lake pavilions are expected to arrive this month. The pavilions will be built gradually, with construction crews taking about a week to build each one.
Dunker said the city will still need to install new water fountains and barbecue grills at each of the pavilions. The new pavilions will be open to the public even without those features, he said.
The new turf infield and bullpens are expected to be completed by May 1. Dunker said the turf is expected to arrive March 31. Crews will also be replacing LED panels on the scoreboard at Ronsick Field.