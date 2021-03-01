The Washington Public Library is seeking a grant that, if received, will enable it to host a new program — Libraries Transforming Communities.
Library Director Nelson Appell said the grant represents an opportunity to facilitate conversations. The program would be similar to the library’s current program, “Great Discussions.”
The difference, Appell said, would be the conversations of the new program would focus on issues locally rather than at the national level.
If the library receives the grant, it would receive $3,000. Appell said the money would be used to purchase anything needed to facilitate the community discussions, including training sessions for him and the staff who will be involved in hosting them.
To complete the application, Appell said the library is partnering with the newly formed Washington Community Relations Board. Part of the partnership includes selecting the conversation topic. Officials have tentatively selected homelessness.
The conversations are not intended to result in a solution to the problem but “give the community a chance to talk about it,” Appell said.
The grant application deadline is due Thursday, March 4. Grant organizers will notify the library by the end of March regarding the success of the grant application.
If the funding is received, Appell said the conversation or program will take place in the late summer or early fall.
Progress also has been made on the library’s new website, which is expected to go live next month. Appell made the announcement at the library board meeting Monday, Feb. 22.
Appell told the board it is currently a couple of weeks ahead of schedule.
“We are doing staff feedback on the website at this point,” Appell said. Staff feedback includes recommendations for the site and making sure it is fully operational.
Once the website is fine-tuned, the website will go live, which Appell said will happen by mid-March.
Appell said the new website now will have a search function to connect with the Missouri Evergreen system and will feature a section for new books and a program calendar feature.
The new website is being constructed by MOREnet, which is designed for libraries to use. The library currently uses Wix. The price of the website will increase from $200 to $1,000.