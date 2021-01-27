Officials with the Washington Public Library are hoping to encourage more area residents to cozy up with a good book during the inaugural "Winter Reading Challenge," which was announced recently.
The challenge utilizes the software Beanstack, which has been previously used for the summer reading program.
Nelson Appell, director of the Washington Public Library, told The Missourian last April, since it purchased a three-year license, the library hoped to host other reading challenges, which has since come to fruition.
The Winter Reading Challenge began this past Monday and will end March 22.
Appell said the goal of the program is to have registered participants read eight books in nine weeks. The challenge is open to all ages and there is no length requirement for the books.
Those who choose not to register online can pick up paper logs to track their books, according to Appell.
“We have about 35 people registered online and between 40 to 50 people registered all together,” Appell said. “The goal is to get upward of 100 people to finish the program.”
Everyone who finishes the program will receive a $5 gift certificate to Downtown Washington and be entered in a drawing to win a grand prize. Appell said the grand prize for the program is a $25 gift certificate to Neighborhood Reads and a Kindle Fire. Winners of the grand prize will be announced March 22.
Those wishing to register for the challenge can visit washmolib.org or pick up a paper log at the Washington Public Library.