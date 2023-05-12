Washington Library HVAC Update

Washington Public Library Director Nelson Appell points to the ceiling Feb. 27 while giving a tour of the HVAC construction to library board of trustees members. The ongoing $1.2 million project is replacing the buildings existing heating and cooling system.  Missourian Photo/Ethan Colbert.

After over three and a half months of having sections of the library closed to the public, the Washington Public Library is fully open once again.

At the end of January, contractors began replacing HVAC equipment and the duct work in the ceiling throughout the library. Wednesday morning, the last of the $1.2 million HVAC project was finished.