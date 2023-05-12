After over three and a half months of having sections of the library closed to the public, the Washington Public Library is fully open once again.
At the end of January, contractors began replacing HVAC equipment and the duct work in the ceiling throughout the library. Wednesday morning, the last of the $1.2 million HVAC project was finished.
“Our goal was to be complete by mid-May before the summer rush began, because summer is our busiest time of year. And we can happily report that we made that goal,” Washington Public Library Director Nelson Appell told The Missourian.
When the work was initially being planned last year, Appell said, the construction could have been completed sooner, if they had fully shut down the library.
“We felt it was much better service for our patrons to not lose the library for three months, and rather, even if it took a couple extra weeks to do it, keep it partially open, so people could continue to use the library,” he said. “Because, as we discovered during the pandemic, when we were closed for a couple months, people really missed it.”
To avoid closing the library completely, contractors divided the library into sections and had the staff close off that area to the public.
“We were excited to keep the library open the entire time,” Appell said. “It was a chore at times. We had to get very creative.”
Appell said the library saw the biggest drop in circulation when they had to shut down the children section of the library, and he thinks it is due to the fact that children like to browse and physically look at books more than adults.
“We are excited now to have completed this, and we’re ready for a fantastic summer reading season,” he said.