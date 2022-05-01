Get ready to roll out the welcome mat, Washington.
This year, the city will play host to three conventions — the Fire Fighters Association of Missouri convention in May, Missouri Book Festival in late August and America in Bloom in September — which is helping jumpstart discussions about the need for additional hotels and a convention center in Washington. Next year, the city will host the International Association of Fairs & Expositions.
“The fact that we are bringing these conventions to town, without even advertising the city as an option for conventions, speaks volumes. If we had a convention center, then we would certainly be hosting a lot more conventions,” said Emily Underdown, tourism director for the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce.
Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci agreed. “There is definitely a need for a convention center in Washington and we certainly need additional hotel space,” he said. The three conventions are expected to bring up to 1,000 total guests to Washington this summer, according to organizers.
“There are likely other meetings and corporate board retreats that are coming to Washington that we don’t know about,” Maniaci said. “This all shows that we have a community where conventions want to come, but not having a traditional convention center cuts us out of the conversation about hosting a lot of different conventions and conferences.”
The push to bring an additional hotel and a new convention center to Washington gained sizable momentum in 2018.
The $12,000 study commissioned by the city, performed by Peckham, Guyton, Albers and Viets Inc. Planners (PGAV), and released in March 2018 showed that Washington could support 120 additional hotel rooms and a convention center with enough seating for 300 people.
At the time the study was completed, the city had 158 available hotel rooms, with the majority of those rooms being at Super 8 Washington and Best Western Plus. The existing convention center at Best Western Plus is “too small to host larger statewide or industry conferences,” according to the study.
“In the years since then, we’ve added 11 hotel rooms and I think that we’ve only seen the demand for additional hotel beds increase,” Maniaci said. He said shortly after the study was released, the city was in talks with developers representing “flagship” hotel brands — such as Hilton, Marriot, Holiday Inn and others — about coming to Washington. Potential sites along the Highway 100 corridor were evaluated.
“There was definite interest in making that kind of investment in Washington,” Maniaci said. However, those talks screeched to a halt with the COVID-19 pandemic and now Maniaci said he and other city leaders are hopeful to resume those talks.
“We are definitely still interested in having a conference center and an additional hotel here,” Maniaci said. He said city leaders would likely consider offering a multi-year property tax abatement for the development of a hotel and convention center, because of the development would have on Washington.
The benefits of these conventions will “ripple” across many industries, including restaurants, bars, wineries and retailers, Maniaci said.
“I personally like the idea of being able to host more conferences in Washington, because we as a city have a lot to offer with our fantastic dining locations, the walkability of our downtown, the riverfront, but also the things that we have that are so close that people can go and do,” said Tyler King, executive director for Downtown Washington Inc.
PGAV described Washington as a “hub for agritourism.” Some of Washington’s biggest tourism draw is its proximity to the Shaw Nature Reserve, Meramec Caverns, Purina Farms, Six Flags, the Missouri River, the wineries of the Rhineland region.
The city’s historic architecture, particularly the Busch Brewery and homes along Elm and Cedar streets, would attract “history buffs,” according to PGAV.
Maniaci said he sees the Iron Spike Model Train Museum, the Washington Historical Society and the museum at the Missouri Meerschaum as additional tourism destinations.
Underdown and Maniaci said the investments David and Jerri Hoffmann are making in Augusta are increasing the demand for additional hotels in Washington.
“Washington may become more of the overnight stay destination with our nightlife along Front Street and different activities,” Maniaci said. The most recent hotel to open in Washington was the River Sirens Hotel on Main Street.
Co-owner Lisa Brown said bookings there have been “really strong” and the owners are moving forward with plans to build a second, downtown 20-room hotel, with construction set to begin later this year.
Brown said she would welcome an additional hotel in Washington, especially if it also brought a convention center to the city.
“Having a convention center would definitely help us with bookings,” Brown said, adding her proposed second hotel could be expanded easily.