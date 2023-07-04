Steven P. Kuenzel, Sr., managing partner of the Washington-based law firm Eckelkamp Kuenzel LLP, recently received Missouri Lawyers Media “ICON” award.
This honor recognizes distinguished men and women ages 60 and older who have demonstrated “notable, sustained success and strong leadership within and outside the field of law,” according to a statement from the law firm.
To be eligible, an attorney must have a longstanding commitment to the Missouri legal community and must hold or have held a senior management level position with significant authority and decision-making for his or her organization.
Kuenzel is one of only 108 lawyers in Missouri to have been inducted as a Fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers. He is also a senior fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America and life member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum.
Kuenzel serves on the board of directors of the Bank of Washington, formerly served on the executive board of the Greater St. Louis Area Council for Boy Scouts of America and is a past president of the Washington Ambassadors Club, Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, Washington Parks & Recreation Commission, Washington Lions Club and Washington Jaycees.
Kuenzel received his bachelor of science degree in business administration from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1974 and his juris doctorate degree from Mizzou in 1976.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.