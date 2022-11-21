Two 14-year-old Washington teens have been arrested in connection to the burglary of Majestic Vape, LLC, a business in the 400 block of West Fifth Street in Washington.
According to a press release from WPD, the store had been burglarized repeatedly over the last couple of months, including a break-in that occurred before 4 a.m. on Nov. 19.
"They had taken vape materials and other store merchandise," said Lt. Steve Sitzes, a spokesperson for the Washington Police Department.
Sitzes said the department was able to utilize surveillance video from the burglary, which was recorded from inside the store to identify subjects.
Shortly after responding to the scene, officers went to a residence in the 1000 block of West Seventh Street to make contact with a possible subject. While enroute, an officer made contact with an unidentified male juvenile who was seen walking in the middle of the road.
The teen told officers that he had just come from the address that officers were headed to on West Seventh Street. The juvenile was taken into custody for further investigation of the burglaries.
At the home, police officers located another male teen and "numerous items belonging to the business" inside of the home.
Sitzes said the teens' parents were at their respective homes during the time that these events occurred, but said he believes the teens may have snuck out of the home without the parents knowing that they had left.
When questioned by police, the teens reportedly confessed to burglarizing the business on Nov. 19. One of the teens also confessed to the other four burglaries that occurred at the business.
Sitzes said it is unlikely that the teens will be referred to the adult court given their ages. Both of the juveniles were released per the procedures of the Franklin County Juvenile office.
"The Washington Police Department would like to thank the citizens who reported their observances at the times of the burglaries. Their witness statement provided valuable information to assist in the investigation," the Washington Police Department wrote in a press release announcing the teens' arrest.
Due to the suspects being juveniles, WPD officials said they will not be releasing any additional information about this case.