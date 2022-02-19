A $7.4 million building permit application was approved last week to renovate a vacant building in Washington for a “food processing operation.”
According to city building department officials, the permit was issued to Tim Scheer, of New Haven, for the property at 331 W-W Industrial Park Drive. Scheer founded Scheer Landscaping and is also the owner of Blues Hog Barbecue and Gateway Drum Smokers, all headquartered on W-W Industrial Park Drive.
Scheer said he is out-of-state for a barbecue competition and not able to comment on the new project because of ongoing permit processes with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He said he hopes to be able to release more information about his plans for the facility in mid-March.
According to Missourian archives, Scheer has won multiple awards from competitions all over the country, including the American Royal and Kansas City Barbecue Society. He purchased Blues Hog from Bill Arnold in 2015 and moved sauce manufacturing from Tennessee to a facility in Montgomery City soon after.
“It sounds very promising for them,” said Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci. “We’re really excited that they’re going to be investing in a food processing facility in Washington.”
Maniaci said his department has been in contact with Scheer and the state of Missouri about the business and Missouri Works, a tax-credit program to help large employers launch. He said he is excited to bring more jobs to the area, though he didn’t know how many Scheer’s project would bring.
According to a now-defunct property listing on loopnet.com, the building was listed for lease in October 2016. The ad listed 51,100 square feet of rentable building area and was removed from the site in May 2017. It said the building was built in 1996.
The property was the site of WPM Sales, Becky’s Carpet and Tile franchise, and, for a brief time, an indoor baseball practice facility for the Crosspoint Christian team. Johnnie Brock’s Dungeon Party Store also used the facility before moving to 1929 Bedford Center Drive, its current location.
Maniaci said he is pleased that the building will be used industrially, its zoned purpose. He said with multiple industrial parks nearby, and the industrial nature of surrounding businesses, it makes more sense for the building to be used similarly.
“It’s a big building,” Maniaci said. “They have a lot of equipment they need.”
Arco Construction and project manager Clint Wobbe are listed on the building application. It is not known when renovations will begin.