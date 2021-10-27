Jason and Kinsey Hillermann’s 56-foot pirate ship at the intersection of High and Edith streets may be the largest Halloween decoration in Washington.
“We’ve had a lot of kids say, ‘Can we come up and look?’ ” Kinsey Hillermann said. “And we’re like, ‘Yeah, of course.’ ”
Jason Hillermann, a press operator at Sporlan Valve Co., brought home scrap lumber from work and constructed a massive pirate ship replica in his front yard.
This pirate ship is an evolution from last Halloween, when he built a smaller ship, about 20 feet long. However, this year, his wife, who is a big fan of Halloween, said she wanted to be able to walk inside the boat, so Jason Hillermann went all out.
“I like building big stuff, so it works for me,” he said.
“And I like Halloween,” Kinsey Hillermann said. “A bigger ship is always better.”
The wooden structure is 11 feet tall and about 56 feet long. Jason Hillermann, who has lived in the home since he was a child, estimates he’s put about 60 hours of work into the project since Oct. 2, when he started it. He said when he first started building, neighbors thought it was a privacy fence.
The couple has three children, ages 21, 19 and 13.
The ship has gotten a lot of attention, too. Jason Hillermann said “a parade” of people come to see it every day.
“Ten people a day stop and come up and talk with us for half an hour,” he said. “They love it. They can’t believe I built it just for Halloween and am going to take it down.”
The neighbors have noticed the crowds, too.
“It’s definitely an eye-catcher,” said the couple’s neighbor Larry Aholt. “You see a lot of kids. You constantly see them.”
Jason Hillermann built a “captain’s quarters” in the ship for his wife to sit and give out candy to trick-or-treaters. Based on the attention they’re already getting, the couple expects a lot of kids to come Halloween night. They’ve already bought 30 bags of candy in preparation.
In addition to being a big Halloween fan, Kinsey Hillermann is a big fan of pirate movies like “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “The Goonies.” She said “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End” is her favorite.
The ship could get even more extravagant, as Jason Hillermann said he’ll keep adding to it until Halloween.
The couple has loved the reaction they’ve gotten.
“The little kids are really happy,” Kinsey Hillermann said. “That’s where the name comes from.”
The couple named the ship “The Flying Felix” after a boy in the neighborhood who, after hearing they were building a pirate ship, decided to be a pirate for Halloween and named himself captain of the ship.
“Arrrgh, mateys,” said Felix Pennington, 3. “I’m so excited.”
Leeann Pennington, the boy’s mother, said pirate talk and games have been almost nonstop in their household. She said that Felix couldn’t be more excited.
“It was so nice of them,” she said.
Pennington said that the Hillermanns’ house will be their first stop when trick-or-treating on Halloween night.