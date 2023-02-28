After its annual seasonal closure, the Washington Historical Society Museum is set to reopen to the public on Wednesday, March 1.
In addition to routine maintenance and updates that occur each year as the Museum is closed between Christmas and March 1, this year a major new exhibit has been added; it features the Missouri River and steamboat traffic, with a focus on their importance to the establishment and growth of Washington, Missouri. The exhibit was partially funded by a $5,000 ARPA grant that was awarded to the Washington Historical Society by the Missouri Humanities Council.
When asked about the significance of the new exhibit, Katie Dieckhaus, executive director of the Washington Historical Society Museum, said, “The history of navigation along the Missouri River is fraught with difficulties and prosperities, all of which point to the vital role the river played in Westward Expansion. Washington is an excellent example of this role and the river’s contribution to German settlement in Missouri.”
The new exhibit features a newly designed 360 degree display of steamboat history, including steamboat wreck locations along a localized Missouri River map, as well as a rendering of the steamboat “Benton” by local artist Jim Peters. To aide in the narrative of the exhibit, a new audio recording telling the story of Capt. Ed Baldwin, an acclaimed steamboat captain who resided in South Point, Missouri, was recorded by local river afficionado, Roger Cook. The script and the recording were produced by Chimera Creative Works, who is the sponsor of the new exhibit. The audio can be heard through a new Holosonics Audio Spotlight Speaker, which uses ultrasound technology to direct sound into a narrow beam to the listener.
Members of the Washington Historical Society will have the opportunity to preview the new exhibit on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Regular hours for the Washington Historical Society Museum are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m.