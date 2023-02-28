Washington Historical Society (copy)

The Washington Historical Society operates a museum near downtown Washington.

After its annual seasonal closure, the Washington Historical Society Museum is set to reopen to the public on Wednesday, March 1.

In addition to routine maintenance and updates that occur each year as the Museum is closed between Christmas and March 1, this year a major new exhibit has been added; it features the Missouri River and steamboat traffic, with a focus on their importance to the establishment and growth of Washington, Missouri. The exhibit was partially funded by a $5,000 ARPA grant that was awarded to the Washington Historical Society by the Missouri Humanities Council.