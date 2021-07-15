For almost 20 years, callers to the Washington Historical Society were almost always greeted with a friendly and well-practiced “Museum, Marc speaking.”
Starting Thursday, a new voice will be on the line, one the society’s 10-member board of trustees selected from among six applicants following multiple rounds of interviews.
Longtime Washington resident Katie Dieckhaus will start as the new museum director following an almost monthlong search. She is stepping into the role created for former director Marc Houseman, who held the position from April 1991 until his death in May.
Washington Historical Society Board President Ron Scheer said the board was unanimous in choosing Dieckhaus for the job.
“She’s a very dynamic person, she has a great body of knowledge in our area, and she has tremendous people skills,” Scheer said.
Although a new face at the museum, Dieckhaus is no stranger to Washington’s civic scene. She served on the Downtown Washington board from January 2015 to December 2017 after getting involved first with Thirsty Thursday events and later with the organization’s merchants committee. In July 2016, she joined the Washington Public Library board of trustees and from 2019 to 2020 served as its president.
“The knowledge she’s gained from those boards shows she’s deeply rooted in the community,” said historical society board member Suzanne Hill.
Dieckhaus said her experience on the library board is what led her to her interest in archival work and historic preservation.
“I’d started working at the library in college part time, and I think that was the beginning of me learning how to serve community and what that means,” Dieckhaus said. “When I was serving on the board, and we were hiring for the director role, it was an aha moment where I said, ‘Why am I not doing this? I love history. I love libraries. Why am I not making this a career?’ So I went back to school.”
In 2019 she began an online master’s degree in library and information sciences through the University of Missouri-Columbia, with an expected graduation date of 2024. She’d previously earned a bachelor’s degree in history online through Arizona State University and an associate degree through East Central College.
Washington has been home for Dieckhaus, now 39, since age 12, when her family moved from southern California to be near her stepfather’s family. She now is raising two children in Washington — Caleb, 15, and Celia, 12 — and said she often takes them to community activities, including tours at the history museum.
Scheer said Dieckhaus will help board members support the historical society’s capital campaign. The fundraiser, organized by Houseman and others to fund building improvements for the museum, has raised about $218,000 of its $500,000 goal since its kickoff earlier this year. It’s enough to cover the roughly $50,000 needed to repair the roof, and Scheer said that project will start as soon as materials arrive from St. Louis. Washington-based Sieve Contracting is doing the work.
Hill said donations to the society range from $50 and $100 gifts from individuals to several-thousand-dollar gifts from businesses. In 2019, the museum, which is a nonprofit and does not receive money from the city, brought in around $133,000 in revenue — $80,000 of which was from contributions and gifts — and spent just under $143,000, according to the IRS.
The museum also has used the campaign money to replace faulty gutters and hopes to update the museum’s floor after the roof is done. Hill said the group expects to wrap up the campaign this fall.
“The society has gone through a loss, and so has the community,” Dieckhaus said. “There will be a mourning period, and my goal is to make sure that what has been built is honored and brought forward into the future.”