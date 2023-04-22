The Washington Historical Society, in conjunction with WashMo Haunted History Tours, held its first Haunted Walking Tour earlier this month.
Washington Historical Society Museum Director Katie Dieckhaus said the organization partnered with WashMo Haunted History Tours to present Washington’s history in a different, entertaining way after receiving requests for ghost tour events. Dressed in Victorian-era garb, Lady Elizabeth will guide people through the streets of downtown Washington and tell historical tales from the time of the city’s founding through the turn of the 20th century including its mysteries, deaths, and hauntings. “The stories will vary to keep the tour fresh for repeated guests,” Dieckhaus said, “however, participants can expect to hear factual historic information about the people and places which helped to build our community mingled with the legends of their continued presence among today’s citizens.”
Dieckhaus said the tours will create another avenue for the Washington Historical Society to promote the city’s history. She said the first tour, which occurred on Thursday, April 6, was well attended, and that all the patrons were excited.
“My favorite thing about this event is that it shares the stories of our community and its people in a way that is engaging and memorable,” Dieckhaus said. “I am also excited to offer a unique way for people to experience our great city.”
The next tour will be Wednesday, May 3, which occurs on National Paranormal Day, at the northwest corner of Main and Elm Streets in Washington.
The Haunted Walking tours will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, Saturday, June 3, Monday, July 3, Tuesday, Aug. 1, Wednesday, Aug. 30, Friday, Sept. 29, Friday, Oct. 13, Saturday, Oct. 28, and Tuesday, Oct. 31. Most of the tour dates coincide with evenings when there is a full moon. Tickets for the tours are $20 per person and can be purchased at danielle-grotewiel.square.site/.