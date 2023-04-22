Washington Historical Society (copy)

The Washington Historical Society operates a museum near downtown Washington.

The Washington Historical Society, in conjunction with WashMo Haunted History Tours, held its first Haunted Walking Tour earlier this month. 

Washington Historical Society Museum Director Katie Dieckhaus said the organization partnered with WashMo Haunted History Tours to present Washington’s history in a different, entertaining way after receiving requests for ghost tour events.  Dressed in Victorian-era garb, Lady Elizabeth will guide people through the streets of downtown Washington and tell historical tales from the time of the city’s founding through the turn of the 20th century including its mysteries, deaths, and hauntings. “The stories will vary to keep the tour fresh for repeated guests,” Dieckhaus said, “however, participants can expect to hear factual historic information about the people and places which helped to build our community mingled with the legends of their continued presence among today’s citizens.”