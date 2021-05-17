Washington Historical Society Executive Director Marc Houseman has died, according to a social media post from the Pacific Odd Fellows Lodge in Washington.
Houseman, who celebrated his 20th anniversary as the historical society museum's executive director in April, had been battling a lengthy illness. He died Sunday, May 16, according to the social media post. He was 56.
Houseman is credited with many things during his tenure at the museum, but perhaps his biggest contribution was spreading his love of local history.
“The history of Washington is fascinating,” Houseman said in April. “It has kept me enthralled for 20 years. I’ve tried to absorb it all like a sponge because that’s what keeps me going."
