WHS homecoming parade starts - NJROTC honored
In this Missourian file photo from Sept. 22, 2022, parade-goers watch as NJROTC members lead the Washington High School homecoming parade through downtown Washington. It was recently announced that the unit has been named as one of the top units in a five state region that also includes portions of West Texas. 

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

The Washington Navy junior ROTC program was recognized for the second year in a row as being in the top 30 percent of units in a multi-state area.

The title of Distinguished Unit with Academic Honors is given annually to junior ROTC programs which are scored on administration, academic performance, military proficiency and host school support. 