The Washington Navy junior ROTC program was recognized for the second year in a row as being in the top 30 percent of units in a multi-state area.
The title of Distinguished Unit with Academic Honors is given annually to junior ROTC programs which are scored on administration, academic performance, military proficiency and host school support.
The Washington School District’s Navy junior ROTC program is in Area Nine, which is comprised of approximately 50 NJROTC units from Tennessee, Kansas, Oklahoma, Western Texas, New Mexico and Missouri.
“Honor, courage and commitment are the core values of the Navy/Marine Corps team and it is on full display here in this unit,” said naval science instructor Master Sgt. Tim Gates.