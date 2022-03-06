Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Thunderstorms early, with occasional rain or snow showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, with occasional rain or snow showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.