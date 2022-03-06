The 145-member Washington High School band, “the Pride of Washington,” will soon have more to be proud of — new instruments.
The unanimous decision to purchase more than $250,000 worth of brass and drumline instruments and sound equipment upgrades came during the district’s monthly Board of Education meeting earlier this month. The new equipment will replace some that has been used since the 1980s.
Band Director Stewart Alloway said the band will not only sound better with the new instruments, but the purchase will help keep students’ costs to participate down. He said Washington’s band program is one of the most affordable in the Gateway Athletic Conference, charging $300 while other schools charge nearly $1,000.
The $262,911 purchase will be made through Nottelmann Music Co. in St. Louis, which while having the highest bid also has had a long relationship with the school, servicing its instruments for nearly 40 years, according to Alloway.
He said the low bid, made by Boothe Music in Spanish Fork, Utah, was missing some instruments. Other companies submitting bids were Washington Music Center in Maryland, St. Louis-based Palen Music Center and River City Music in Washington.
When Alloway first brought the equipment request to the board in November, he estimated if purchased retail, the instruments would have cost $400,000.
Alloway plans to trade some of the old instruments for cash and donate others to Band of Angels, a Kansas City nonprofit.
With proper care, Alloway said the lifespan of the new instruments is about 25 to 30 years.