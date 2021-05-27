The Washington High School commencement ceremony has been postponed to 7 p.m. Friday at Scanlan Stadium.
Originally set for Thursday at the same time and in the same place, the ceremony was rescheduled due to the day’s severe weather conditions. These prevented the buildings and grounds staff from setting up the ceremony, district Website and Communications Manager Craig Vonder Haar said.
“For them to go out there and set everything up with severe weather coming in just wasn’t an option for us,” he said. “They would have to start this morning, and that just didn’t line up.”
They would have had to prepare the stage and seating, which takes the most time, Vonder Haar said, as well as the sound system and other components.
The weather looks better tomorrow, he said. If there needs to be another rain check, the ceremony will be held Saturday at 9 a.m.
The district sent out an email blast to parents, who were very understanding, Vonder Haar said.
Gates open two hours before the ceremony. There will be a shuttle bus running from Mercy Hospital Washington to the stadium from 5:30 p.m. until the start of the ceremony, as well as after it. A live stream of the event is available through the district’s website.