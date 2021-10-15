The Washington High School Choir has been selected to perform for the 100th Anniversary of the Dedication of the Lincoln Memorial.
“This truly will be a once in a lifetime experience,” WHS Vocal Music Director Jessie Patterson said in a release announcing the selection. “We are excited and humbled to have been chosen for this great honor.”
According to the release, Washington students will have a performance with choirs from across the country March 25 and then will have their own separate performance the next day in front of another yet-to-be named historic monument.
The WHS Choir was selected to perform from a committee through Historic Programs, a not for profit organization that produces events around the world commemorating people, places and events. The committee identified music programs around the country based on state contest results, community involvement or events, and references from other music educators. One school from each state was invited to participate in the commemoration.
“The event will provide students with a deeper appreciation of our 16th President, as well as the rich history of his memorial in our nation’s capital,” stated Chris Meeker, a member of the Historic Programs Committee in the invitation sent to the Washington High School Choir program. “It is important that each state be represented in this commemoration, and we would love to have the Washington High School Choir represent Missouri. Congratulations on having an exceptional program and on receiving the invitation.”
During their visit, students will also have a number of tours around town, including the Washington by Night Guided Tour that includes stops at Washington Monument, FDR Memorial, Einstein Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, Korean Memorial, World War II Memorial, and Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. They also will take guided tours of Arlington National Cemetery, Ford’s Theater, and the Smithsonian Museum.
To help pay for the trip, the WHS Choir has held various fundraising events, including a BBQ tailgate event at a recent football game. They also are accepting donations to help with the expenses. The link to donate is: https://washington.revtrak.net/High-School-Fees/#/v/high-school-choir-donation.