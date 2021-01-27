There are no plans to implement recycling pickup sites at apartment complexes in Washington, according to city officials.
Ward 4 council member Joe Holtmeier broached the subject with city officials at the Tuesday, Jan. 19, council meeting, after a resident who lives in an apartment on Jefferson Street, contacted him about it.
Street Superintendent Tony Bonastia said the city’s refuse and recycling contractor, St. Louis-based Waste Connections, services 26 apartment complexes for refuse only.
Public Works Director John Nilges said the solution to the problem is not as simple as putting a dumpster at the complexes.
“There is no specific mechanism to do (it), and some of these (apartment) complexes don’t have the facilities to put the single-stream bin, and some don’t have space to house 10 different rolled containers,” Nilges said. “There is no specific solution to each and every one of them.”
Landlords have reached out to the city about how they would handle recycling but have not found a solution, Nilges said.
An example Nilges provided was Carriage Court apartments in Washington, located southwest of Washington Middle School. “Carriage Court may have different dumpster enclosures throughout the area and may want to dedicate one to a single-stream dumpster, but how do you get a front-load truck in that facility?” Nilges said.
“It would require the apartment complexes to construct or modify their enclosures,” Nilges said “Furthermore, placing a single-stream dumpster elevates the risk of users not abiding by the recycling requirements.”
The trash hauler, according to Nilges, has noted an increase in contamination for these types of facilities if they are unmanned.
Bonastia said examples of contaminated recycling are when trash bags, grass clippings, fireplace ash or food residue are in the container with the recyclables.
“If a load is considered contaminated, the driver may have to dispose of the entire load as trash,” Bonastia said. “This is why it is crucial that we avoid contaminating our loads.”
Drivers with Waste Connections do look to see if a container has a contaminant, and the container is left behind if it is determined to be contaminated.
Nilges informed Holtmeier at the council meeting that landlords wanting to have a single-stream dumpster at their locations should contact him directly. He added residents of the apartment complexes wishing to recycle could utilize the service at the recycling center at 400 Recycle Drive.
Bonastia said Waste Connections picks up about 38 tons of recycling at the curb each week, which is taken to St. Louis to be sorted. About 75 percent of those living in residential housing utilize the service.
Each week the contractor picks up roughly 98 cubic yards of recycling at the center. Each year the center collects an average of 140 tons of corrugated cardboard, 2,000 gallons of used oil and scrap, and 1,000 tons of scrap metal.
“If more people contacted me, I’d push a little harder on it,” Holtmeier said.