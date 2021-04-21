In April of 1951, supported by a $200 loan from a girlfriend, Don Hillermann bought a load of pine trees. He stacked them in the back of his pickup truck, drove off to plant them and launched Hillermann Nursery & Florist.
The Washington-based business is celebrating its 70th anniversary this month, commemorating decades of success despite floods, recessions and a pandemic.
The $200 investment has grown into a family-owned enterprise. Its divisions report more than $5 million in annual revenue and employ more than 80 people, but at the start, Don Hillermann was a factory worker who grew plants as a hobby.
In 1953, his brother Bernie was discharged from the U.S. Navy and joined him, according to the company. The next year, both men lost their factory jobs — launching their full-time careers as nurserymen and sparking the company’s move to a West Fifth Street storefront.
“That’s where it all started — over at the west end of town,” president Scott Hillermann said. “Donnie and Bernie lived behind the property, so we were literally born and raised and lived on the nursery lot.”
At 46, Scott Hillermann is the youngest of Bernie Hillermann’s six children, all of whom have worked at the company in some way over the years. With Don Hillermann’s three kids living in the house next door, the whole family had an easy walk to work, he said.
The two acres of land did not have enough room to grow plants on the property, so an extra 11 greenhouses resided in an abandoned rock quarry by Saint Johns Creek.
“We actually sold our bulk material down there, so you would get a ticket from the store, and you’d have to drive a mile down the road and pick up your mulch,” Scott Hillermann said.
In 2000, the owners deemed the space too small for all it offered, and they decided to build a new store on a 15-acre plot across town. They bought a trailer park, barn and dog kennel from Bill Koenig and Frank Nykiel. The new garden center opened the next year on East Fifth Street, even after 14 feet of flash flood water damaged the freshly laid foundation and complicated the build.
At age 76, Don Hillermann was just able to watch the transition. He died in February 2001, shortly after the company’s new location opened. Soon the second generation of Hillermanns took on a new level of responsibility.
“Boy, he got to see the building built there, and he sat on the front porch and just cried,” Scott Hillermann said. “I can remember that moment because he just broke down in tears and said he was shocked that we built what he started.”
Today, the company operates three profit centers: equipment, landscaping and gardening. Typically, most customers visit the landscaping section, but over the past year, more people have flocked to the gardening center.
The pandemic spurred the influx of new customers, who were inspired to start or spruce up their gardens with all their time at home, Scott Hillermann said. Over 900 people joined the rewards club in 2020, which was an 80 percent spike from the 500 new members in 2019.
Total transactions jumped, too, reaching 62,000 last year. In 2019, over 53,000 people made purchases.
This has been a national trend: 71 percent of garden centers have seen “significant” increases in sales following the start of the pandemic, according to a survey of 300 business’ owners by Garden Center Magazine.
Hillerman’s local plant vendors include Green Gate Farms in Augusta and Ritter Perennials LLC in Ballwin, and it works with others in Michigan and Illinois. The company grew 6,000 of its own perennials this year, but the other 4,000 arrived from outside sources.
Some popular products this season include limelight hydrangeas and Knock Out roses, Scott Hillermann said. People tend to buy plants that are budding, too, so they have sold about 200 redbuds and 200 dogwoods.
Diane Overschmidt, an employee of 20 years, said the owners’ abilities to spot trends has helped Hillermann stay open for its seven decades. They also know how to survive the various seasons: Business dies down in the winter and summer, but it rebounds in fall and flourishes in spring.
“Sixty percent of our sales for the whole entire year is in a 12-week period,” Scott Hillermann said. “You’re talking through April and May, and it depends on how winter is coming out of March.”
Scott Hillermann felt “blessed” with the record-breaking year, he said, but the company still saw its share of COVID-19-related disruptions. Shipping in particular has been sluggish.
“We’re being very thankful for being in business because last March, we didn’t know what we were going to have happen,” he said. “We were having tearful speeches in March of last year, saying it’s day-to-day.”
To celebrate the anniversary, the garden center is having weekly giveaways. Prizes have included mini trees, gift cards, a fire pit and a bird feeder. Anyone who makes a purchase of $20 or more will have their name added to the drawings. The next two will be held April 23 and 30 over Facebook Live.
As for Don Hillermann’s girlfriend 70 years back, the money went far, but the relationship didn’t last. He ended up marrying Marie Hillermann, and their family took on the company.
The couple’s kids have moved away from the business, Scott Hillermann said, but he hopes his own three children could uphold the legacy. Mya, 18; Ethan, 20; and Nathaniel, 23, just might make up the third generation of Hillermanns to oversee anniversaries to come.