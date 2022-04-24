Responding to a growing community, the Goodwill store in Washington is moving to a bigger space, according to Mark Kahrs, executive vice president of 44 retail locations in the Midwest.
The new store, which is slated to open in May, will be approximately 17,000 square feet, almost double the existing location at 2030 Phoenix Center Drive. Retail floor space is increasing from about 6,500 square feet to more than 9,000 in the west side of the J.C. Penney building.
Work has already begun on interior and exterior renovation, according to Kahrs, who said construction costs would total about $1 million.
“That was the original Walmart and J.C. Penney has been there for quite some time but they never occupied the entire building,” said Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director for the city of Washington. “So, Goodwill is going to go into the remainder of the building.”
Kahrs said the increased space will provide more room for merchandise and an improved drop-off location for donations and merchandise trucks.
The business, while not actively soliciting employees for the new location, is always hiring. Kahrs also said the company would be subleasing an additional 20,000 square feet behind its new location to another tenet for storage or retail.
“That’s been a vacant property for quite some time and it’s good to finally see some life in it, get it filled,” Maniaci said.
Maniaci said he had not heard any plans for the existing store, which opened in March 2004. Joe Vernaci owns the building.
Renovations for the new Goodwill location are not the only construction project at the shopping center, as developer Torrey Woodcock is building a 6,272-square-foot building on the north side of the J.C. Penney parking lot along Highway 100. The building will have space to house four businesses, though Woodcock has already claimed two spaces for his own ventures.
He previously told The Missourian that he is bringing the Sullivan-based American Pie Co., which also has a Rolla location, to Washington and is moving his Jimmy John’s franchise from the Phoenix Center to the new strip center, where it will have a two-lane drive-thru. Woodcock also owns the Jimmy John’s franchises in Union, Sullivan and Rolla.
The open spaces are 1,500 square feet, but Woodcock said a single tenant could occupy all 3,000 square feet.
Woodcock said construction will wrap up by September with a planned Oct. 1 opening date for Jimmy Johns. Plans for the remaining storefronts have not been disclosed.